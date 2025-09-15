Prince Harry turns 41! See all the best throwback photographs of the Duke of Sussex

Happy birthday Prince Harry!

The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 41st birthday on September 15, 2025.

Harry is believed to have jetted back home to California to spend the day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

He has been in the United Kingdom and Ukraine over the past few days but Meghan, 44, teased his return in an Instagram post.

“When your beau is back in town…” she posted to her lifestyle brand As Ever‘s Instagram page alongside a photograph of her pouring two glasses of wine.

To celebrate Harry’s birthday, we’ve compiled all of the royal’s most famous moments from over the years.

Scroll down for all of Harry’s best throwback photographs…