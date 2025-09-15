Prince Harry turns 41! See all the best throwback photographs of the Duke of Sussex

Happy birthday Prince Harry!
The Duke of Sussex is celebrating his 41st birthday on September 15, 2025.
Harry is believed to have jetted back home to California to spend the day with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.
He has been in the United Kingdom and Ukraine over the past few days but Meghan, 44, teased his return in an Instagram post.
“When your beau is back in town…” she posted to her lifestyle brand As Ever‘s Instagram page alongside a photograph of her pouring two glasses of wine.
To celebrate Harry’s birthday, we’ve compiled all of the royal’s most famous moments from over the years.
Scroll down for all of Harry’s best throwback photographs…
Prince Harry was born on the afternoon of September 15, 1984, at St Mary’s Hospital in London. King Charles and Princess Diana were photographed leaving the hospital with Harry the following day.
Prince Harry was christened when he was three months old. He wore the traditional white baptismal gown for a photograph with his mother, Diana.
Harry enjoyed a family day with his parents, Charles and Diana, and his older brother, Prince William, at Highgrove House in July 1986.
How sweet! Harry had a very close relationship with his mother, Diana, and they had no shortage of adorable photographs together.
One famous photograph shows an infant Harry cuddling up to his beaming mother.
Always a playful child, Harry enjoyed larking around with his mother, Diana, and brother, William, in the garden.
First day of school! Harry was sent off alongside William in September 1989 for his first day at Wetherby School in London.
What a daredevil! Harry showed no signs of fear when he hit the slopes at the age of nine in April 1991.
Harry and William remained close with their mother until her tragic death on August 31, 1997. She died in a car crash in Paris.
A poignant photograph showed Harry, William and Charles enjoying quality time together in Balmoral in August 1997 – just two weeks before Diana’s death.
Harry started his first day at Eton College in September 1998, just before he turned 14.
He’s such a doting grandson.
Harry couldn’t contain his smile as his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, inspected soldiers during their passing-out parade at Sandhurst.
Harry was awarded a medal for his services in Afghanistan by his aunt, Princess Anne, at the age of 23 in 2008.
Harry was every inch the proud brother as he stood by William’s side on his wedding day to Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011.
Harry led a team across a trek in Antarctica as part of the South Pole Allied Challenge in 2013.
Harry visited Australia on a military secondment in March 2015. He left the Armed Forced in June of that year.
Harry rubbed shoulders with Barack Obama in 2017 – and they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.
Harry and Meghan Markle announced their engagement with an official photoshoot in November 2017.
It was the royal wedding of the ages!
Harry and Meghan said “I do” during a romantic ceremony on May 18, 2018, which was watched from all around the globe.
Harry and Meghan introduced their newborn son, Archie, to the world at Windsor Castle in May 2019. He was born on May 6.
It was a family affair when Harry and Meghan took Archie on their royal tour of South Africa in September 2019.
One of Harry and Meghan’s most famous photographs came when they stepped out united in the rain in one of their final engagements as working royals.
Harry and Meghan announced they were expecting their second child together in an adorable photoshoot in February 2021. She was born on June 4, 2021.