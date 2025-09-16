Meghan Markle shares “sexy” throwback snap of Prince Harry on his 41st birthday

Meghan Markle has shared a very gushing tribute to her husband, Prince Harry, for his 41st birthday.

Advertisement

The Duke of Sussex celebrated his birthday on September 15, jetting back to California to spend it with Meghan, 44, after his solo trip to the UK.

To mark the occasion, Meghan took to Instagram to share a handsome throwback photograph of her husband.

Proving they are as loved-up as ever, Meghan posted a candid picture of Harry visiting the Goodwood Aerodrome ten years earlier in 2015.

“Oh hi, Birthday Boy,” she cheekily captioned the post.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle celebrated Prince Harry’s 41st birthday by sharing a handsome throwback snap of him from 2015. (Credit: Instagram)

Harry had returned to his home in California to spend his birthday with Meghan and their kids – Archie, six, and Lilibet, four.

He had jetted to the United Kingdom last week for a four-day visit, before visiting Kyiv, Ukraine, at the end of his trip.

While in Ukraine’s capital to promote the Invictus Games Foundation, Harry also made some rare comments about his family.

Advertisement

Though they did not accompany him to the UK, where he reunited with King Charles, Harry shared his desire to bring his children back to the country.

Harry returned to California to spend his birthday with Meghan after visiting the UK. (Credit: Getty)

“Yes, I would [like to bring them]. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he told The Guardian.

Harry previously relocated to California with his family after sharing concerns for their safety in the UK.

Advertisement

In May, he didn’t appear as positive about a UK return when he spoke with the BBC after losing the legal battle over his security in the country.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” he lamented at the time.

“There have been so many disagreements between myself and some of my family.”

Harry shared his desire to bring his family back to the UK during his recent visit. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

However, he also shared his hopes of reconciling with his family after becoming estranged from his father, Charles, and his brother, Prince William.

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious,” he added.

In July, a source exclusively told New Idea that he was “desperate” to take his children to the UK, “but not without adequate security in place”.

“It’s such a special place to him, but it would’ve been a security nightmare,” our insider explained.

Advertisement

He made the first step towards reuniting with his family when he met Charles, 76, during his four-day UK visit last week.

Harry reunited with his father, King Charles, during his UK visit. (Credit: Getty)

The father and son met for a private tea at Clarence House in London in their first meeting since Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024.

While Harry did not reveal much about their 54-minute reunion, a spokesperson told People that he “loved” being back home.

Advertisement

However, he has not yet seen his brother, William, who is still said to be refusing to entertain any reunion with Harry.