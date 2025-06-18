Meghan Markle has revealed that her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder is not coming back for a second season.

The Duchess of Sussex released the podcast with Lemonada Media in April and released 10 episodes within two months. Along with that, she also released her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, and launched her lifestyle business, As Ever.

Speaking as a guest on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast, Meghan explained why it was being put on hiatus.

“As I knew I was in this building phase of my business, what an amazing opportunity to pull back the curtain and let people see what’s happening at the start… And to then take everyone’s advice and mine included and to say, ‘I love that there’s so much excitement and desire for another season, but I need to focus on my business,'” she said.

Connecting with other female founders was a privilege, she said, and the chance to “be really candid and vulnerable personally about my learns and stumbles along the way”.

But, As Ever is being put first.

When Emma commented about her decision to focus on her business instead, Meghan said it was something she had to do.

“I would love to bring the show back when I am at a different end of my founder journey, when I’ve gone through Q4 and say, ‘Here are my proof points. Here’s this. Wow. What a year it’s been.’ Or even longer than that. I think a different time will be so exciting just to be able to compare and contrast,” she continued.

“But yeah, I know people, I know people want another one. I just made a choice to say it’s a really good time to make, to put all of my energy into the thing that I’m building.”

The Duchess of Sussex also revealed that filming for the second season of her Netflix series finished “last week”, so her workload was “constant”.

What is Confessions of a Female Founder about?

During her podcast, Meghan spoke with a series of female entrepreneurs about the highs and lows of owning a business and the inner workings of their companies.

Throughout the series, she also provided insights about her business journey.

“I’ve been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities and scaled small ideas into massively successful businesses,” she said when she announced the podcast.

“They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks (and tumbles), and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business. As Ever. It has been absolutely eye-opening, inspiring…and fun! (Because what’s the point if we can’t have some fun on this wild adventure?).”

Some of her guests included SPANX founder Sara Blakely, Bumble’s Whitney Wolfe Herd, Jamie Kern Lima, and Tina Knowles.

The project marked her return to podcasting after she launched Archetypes and cut ties with Spotify.