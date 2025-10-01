Inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $21 million California mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been opening their lives up to the public on Netflix.

Advertisement

However, one thing that hasn’t been shown on screen is their home in Montecito, California, where they live with their two children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

While viewers might think they have got an intimate look inside the property on With Love, Meghan, they might be surprised to learn that wasn’t the case.

Viewers might be surprised to learn it isn’t Meghan Markle’s home on her Netflix series.

In fact, the property in the series is not Harry and Meghan’s home at all, but a nearby rental property with a similar aesthetic to their own place.

Advertisement

“I wanted to protect that safe haven,” Meghan, 44, told People of the decision not to film inside their family home.

“We’re a close-knit family, and I love those moments — putting Lili down for a nap, having lunch together, having sacred time together at the end of the day.

“Our kitchen is where Mama just cooks for the family, and with a crew of 80-plus people, that’s a lot of people to have in your house!”

Meghan gives rare glimpses of their family home in California on social media. (Credit: Instagram)

Advertisement

Harry, 41, and Meghan hardly ever share photographs from inside their home and keep their family life very private.

But over the weekend, Meghan posted a rare video from their living room as she gave fans a glimpse at the polished decor.

In the clip, Meghan’s beloved beagle Mamma Mia was curled up sleeping on a cream bouclé chair.

Advertisement

In true pampered style, the pooch was curled up beside a blanket from luxury designer Hermès, while Meghan also showed off her picture-perfect vase of flowers.

The couple bought the sprawling 16-bedroom mansion in 2020. (Credit: sanatabarbarasluxuryhomes.com)

In a caption, Meghan explained that the bouquet featured an array of flowers, including delphinium, nigella, veronica and roses.

Harry and Meghan bought the property for £14.6 million USD ($21 million AUD) in 2020, when they relocated to the United States from the United Kingdom.

Advertisement

The sprawling mansion, located in the exclusive California suburb of Montecito, boasts an impressive 16 bedrooms and has a separate two-bedroom guest house.

The couple didn’t tour the home’s interior when they visited, because they thought the chances of them getting it were slim, given they’d just stepped down as senior royals.

Photographs from before they purchased the property gave an insight into the furnishings. (Credit: sanatabarbarasluxuryhomes.com)

However, they fell in love with the property and purchased it soon after, and it has become their family home.

Advertisement

The mansion boasts lavish amenities including a wine cellar, swimming pool, tennis court, chicken coop and rose gardens.

The main building also has other enviable aspects, including a sauna, gym, library, office, five-car garage, and an arcade and games room.

The impressive home features a swimming pool, rose garden, sauna and games room. (Credit: sanatabarbarasluxuryhomes.com)

Photographs taken before Meghan and Harry bought the property gave a glimpse of the decor, but they have since extensively renovated the home.

Advertisement

Other A-list names who live in the exclusive neighbourhood include Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow and Katy Perry. Ellen DeGeneres used to live in the area but has now relocated to England.