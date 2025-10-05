Meghan Markle’s telling comment as she returns to Europe after two years

Meghan Markle has made a very telling comment after returning to Europe for the first time in two years.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, made a surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week over the weekend to attend the Balenciaga show.

It was a major milestone as it marked the first time she had set foot on European soil in nearly two years.

Meghan Markle made a telling comment as she returned to Paris for the first time in two years. (Credit: Getty)

And she appeared to have enjoyed her time in the French capital as she gushed over how much she had “missed” it in a post shared to Instagram on Sunday.

Alongside a video montage from her whirlwind trip, she tellingly penned: “About last night. Thank you, @pppiccioli and @balenciaga. I’ve missed you 🇫🇷 – thanks for the love.”

As to the reason for her visit, a spokesperson for Meghan told Hello! that she wanted to be “in support of Pierpaolo Piccioli”, after he assumed the role of Creative Director of Balenciaga.

Meghan has been a longtime fan of the brand and frequently sports outfits from the designer.

Meghan returned to the French capital to attend the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week. (Credit: Getty)

She wore two elegant Balenciaga looks at PFW, first stepping out in a stunning white gown before changing into a sleek black look for the afterparty.

Meghan last visited Europe in 2023 for the Invictus Games, which took place in Düsseldorf, Germany, while she is last known to have spent time in the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in September 2022.

It could mark a turning point for Meghan and Prince Harry, as he too recently made a rare return to the UK.

Though Meghan didn’t join him, instead remaining in California with their kids, Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, Harry did reunite with King Charles on the trip.

It was the first time he had seen the monarch since February 2024, when Charles was diagnosed with cancer, and he is said to be focusing on reconciling with his father.

He poignantly confessed that he “misses” the UK, sparking speculation that he and Meghan could be lining up a return to his native country.

Meghan’s return to Europe has only added to the rumours, after Harry shared his hopes of bringing their two children to visit the UK.

Meghan and Harry have sparked speculation that they might return to the UK. (Credit: Getty)

When asked by The Guardian if he wanted to take Archie and Lilibet to the UK, Harry was optimistic.

“Yes I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he said during his visit.

