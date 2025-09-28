Prince Harry reveals what REALLY happened at his reunion with King Charles after “false” claims

Prince Harry has broken his silence in a rare statement about the “categorically false” reports of his recent reunion with King Charles.

After reuniting with his father for the first time in 19 months, rumours swirled about what really happened when the pair met for 54 minutes.

A spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex set the record straight after reports, including one from The Sun, claimed it was “distinctly formal”.

Prince Harry said the reports about the reunion his father were untrue. (Credit: Getty )

“Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false,” the spokesperson said in a statement to People on September 27.

“The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son. Presumably, those same sources have also chosen to disclose that gifts were exchanged.”

The spokesperson also told the publication that the Prince gave his father a framed photograph.

“While we would have preferred such details to remain private, for the sake of clarity, we can confirm that a framed photograph was handed over, however, the image did not contain the Duke and Duchess,” the spokesperson added.

A source close to the Duke of Sussex also told the Daily Mail that he allegedly accused aides of sabotaging his relationship with King Charles.

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,” the source told the publication on September 28.

“The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

Initially, Prince Harry suggested he made with progress with King Charles. (Credit: Getty)

What did Prince Harry say about his reunion with King Charles?

Initially, after Harry and Charles reunited on September 10, he wanted to keep details out of the spotlight.

However, when asked by The Guardian if he wanted to take his children, Archie and Lilibet, to the UK, he was optimistic.

“Yes I would. This week has definitely brought that closer,” he said.

He also told how he “loved” being back in the UK and visiting his nearest and dearest during his first trip there in five months.

“He’s obviously loved being back in the UK, catching up with old friends, colleagues, and just generally being able to support the incredible work of the causes that mean so much to him,” a spokesperson for Harry told People.

