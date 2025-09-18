Donald Trump makes a dig at Prince Harry during banquet speech

Donald Trump wasted no time making a subtle swipe at Prince Harry during his state banquet speech.

The President of the United States started his speech at Windsor Castle by praising the British royal family.

According to The Sun, things took a turn when he commended Charles for raising a “remarkable son”, only referring to Prince William.

“He is going to have an unbelievable success in the future,” he said about the King’s first son.

He also praised the Princess of Wales.

Donald Trump was very complimentary of the British royal family during his speech. (Credit: Getty)

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness Princess Catherine so radiant and so healthy, so beautiful,” he said.

“It’s really a great honour.”

With no mention of Harry, it seemed to be a subtle swipe at the royal, who is living in the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children.

In the past, the American leader has expressed his distaste for the Duke of Sussex.

Earlier this year, he told the New York Post he decided not to deport the Prince, after he referenced his illegal drug use in his memoir, Spare.

“I don’t want to do that,” the President said at the time.

“I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”

Donald Trump has expressed his dislike of Prince Harry in the past. (Credit: Getty )

He also suggested that the Prince was “whipped” by his wife.

“I think poor Harry is being led around by the nose,” he said.

During the same interview, he once again praised William, and thought he was a “great young man”.

