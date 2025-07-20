Why Harry is “anxious about his family’s future” & what he wants King Charles to do

The recent summit between the Duke of Sussex and King Charles’ top advisers has unlocked the door to a reconciliation between the estranged father and son.

“Don’t underestimate the significance of this,” a royal insider exclusively tells New Idea.

Prince Harry was represented at the July 9 meeting in London by his chief communications officer, Meredith Maines. Communications secretary Tobyn Andreae acted as the King’s spokesperson.

“This meeting is an official sign the King is willing to welcome Harry back,” our source adds.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told the MailOnline, “Harry reportedly initiated this”.

It could pave the way for a face-to-face reunion between the two when Harry, 40, returns to the UK in September for the WellChild Awards.

The King consulted his most trusted aides ahead of the meeting. (Credit: Getty)

What does Prince Harry want from King Charles?

Our royal insider explains it’s Harry’s desire for his children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, to have a relationship with their grandfather, as well as their other UK relatives, that is driving the talks.

Getting to know Archie and Lili is a prime motivation for Charles, 76, to mend the relationship.

“Charles will do anything to have Archie and Lili back in the UK – even for a visit,” our insider explains. “To be able to spend his twilight years surrounded by all of his grandkids is his fondest wish.”

With Harry referencing the King’s 2024 cancer diagnosis – for which he’s still receiving weekly treatment – in a BBC interview earlier this year, “making the most of whatever time is left”, is also driving the peace talks.

But, our source adds, the financially precarious position Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, have found themselves in over in America, as outlined in New Idea last week, is also on his mind.

Our source says, “Harry is anxious about his family’s future.”

With their Netflix contract coming to an end this year and Meghan’s ‘As Ever’ brand yet to earn a significant profit, Harry is turning his eyes towards the safety of home – even if Meghan, 43, is not on board.

Multiple outlets have reported that Harry initiated the talks. (Credit: Getty)

What relationship does King Charles have with Archie and Lilibet?

“He’s mortified it’s come to this but he can’t take much more,” our source says. “He’s worried about his kids’ future and is beginning to feel like there’s nothing for them in California. Archie and Lili live in an even bigger bubble than he ever did growing up.”

The sticking points will be the fact that Meghan has made it clear she has no plans to return to the UK, and the Prince of Wales is unlikely to be as forgiving as the King when it comes to Harry.

Harry has lived in the US with his family since 2020. (Credit: Instagram)

“The meeting is a big first step,” our source says. “However, there is a very long road ahead.”

But our source adds, “[Harry’s] got nothing left to lose, so he’s willing to try.”

