Winter is when we all break out our cast iron cookware — the season for slow cooking, hearty stews, and soul-warming soups.

If you’re anything like me, cookware like a Dutch oven isn’t just for winter. From baking bread to simmering curry, it earns its place on the kitchen counter year round.

That’s because the truth is, great meals start with great tools. And while cast iron cookware isn’t always cheap, it’s a lifelong investment built to go the distance.

To help you out, we’ve curated six of the best cast iron cookware brands that you can rely on to create the most delicious meals at any time of the year!

The best cast iron cookware to buy in Australia

Crumble from $150 at Crumble Crumble cookware offers stylish and colourful cast-iron cookware with a modern aesthetic and affordable price point. It’s popular for combining high performance with easy cleaning and playful designs that are ideal for everyday home cooks and those who want to ensure their kitchen is aesthetically pleasing. Cast Iron Cookware Range: Classic Dutch oven

Baby Dutch oven

Oval Dutch oven

Shallow casserole Dutch oven

Skillet and pan

Cocotte

Bread oven

Baby saucepan

Le Creuset from $230 at Le Creuset Le Creuset is an iconic French cookware maker established in 1925, celebrated for its vibrantly-coloured, enamelled cast‑iron pieces. The cookware is a popular choice for superior heat retention, even cooking, and timeless designs that last generations. Cast Iron Cookware Range: Round casserole

Shallow casserole

Oval casserole

Round skillet

Crepe pan

Everyday pan

Roasting tray

Cocotte

Bread oven

Saucepan Also Available At: Myer

Kitchen Warehouse

Tefal from $63.99 at Tefal While primarily known for non-stick cookware, Tefal also offers cast iron options that combine French engineering expertise with practical everyday functionality for home cooks seeking reliable performance. Cast Iron Cookware Range: Shallowpot

Stewpot

Panini press Also Available At: Myer

Kitchen Warehouse

Staub from $99.95 at Myer Staub is a premium French brand known for its exquisitely-crafted enamelled cast‑iron cocottes and specialty forms. Staub a popular choice for serious cooks who demand professional-grade performance and exceptional heat retention. Cast Iron Cookware Range: Oven dish

Oval dish

Grill pan

Cocotte

Pot

Wok

Braiser pan

Baccarat Le Connoisseur from $99.99 at Baccarat Baccarat’s Le Connoisseur range delivers French-inspired cast‑iron cookware, blending rustic charm with professional‑grade performance. The range provides exceptional heat retention perfect for slow cooking and searing, making it a popular choice for Australian home cooks. Cast Iron Cookware Range: Round French oven

French saute pan

Round grill pan

Mini casserole

Frypan

Saucepan

Maxwell & Williams from $23.97 at Myer The Maxwell & Williams cast iron range stands out for combining Australian-made cast iron with a food-safe enamel interior and eye-catching finishes—making it a popular and practical choice for everyday cooks. Cast Iron Cookware Range: Round casserole

Braiser

Roasting pan

Cocotte

How to season cast iron cookware? Some cast iron cookware will be enamelled – such as Dutch ovens and saucepans – which means that it will not require seasoning. If your items are coated with enamel, simply remove packaging and labels, wash the pan in hot, soapy water, then rinse and dry thoroughly.

However, if your cast iron cookware does not come enamelled, the process usually involves coating the cookware in cooking oil (usually with unsaturated oils like vegetable or canola), heating in the oven for 30 mins at around 230°C, and repeating up to three or four times. Can cast iron be used on an induction cooktop? Yes, it can! Le Creuset confirm that cast iron is a robust material that works well with many forms of cooking. “Cast iron can be used reliably on any heat source, including induction, and with any oven or grill.”