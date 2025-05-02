You’re not using your air fryer right if you’re not using these accessories

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

We don’t mean to be dramatic, but the introduction of the air fryer was quite frankly revolutionary. Suddenly, we could all enjoy our favourite foods without the deep-fried guilt.

So it’s no surprise that soon after air fryers earned their spot on kitchen benches around the country, a wave of accessories came hot on their heels. From liners to pizza pans, the humble air fryer quickly got a glow-up.

Made to make our lives (and cooking) easier, these are the air fryer accessories we can’t live without.

The best air fryer accessories in Australia

01 Silicone Air Fryer Liners $14.99 at Amazon Silicone liners make cleaning your air fryer a breeze. The oils and crumbs from cooking remain in the liner, rather than in the bottom of your air fryer, meaning quick and easy clean up after use. Just remove and empty the liner, and pop it in the dishwasher to clean. Key features: High-quality food grade silicone

Convenient carry handles

Dishwasher safe and easy to clean Shop Now

02 Silicone Square Collapsible Air Fryer Muffin Pan $24.95 (usually $29.95) at Kitchen Warehouse Just like a silicone liner, this muffin pan is essential if you are looking for an easy way to bake muffins or mini quiches in your air fryer. They collapse completely flat, so they’ll take up no space at all in your kitchen. Key features: BPA-free

Non-stick

Food grade material is durable and easy to clean Shop Now

03 Stainless Steel Round Air Fryer Rack $14.95 (usually $24.95) at Kitchen Warehouse An air fryer rack means that you’re able to cook more in your air fryer at once. Whether you’re cooking for a large group or want to please the fussy eaters in your family, just pop it into your air fryer to double your cooking capacity. Key features: Made from 18/8 stainless steel

Dishwasher safe Shop Now

04 Ramekins $17.63 at Amazon These silicone ramekins from Amazon are a great addition if you and your family like to enjoy poached eggs, or simply want a larger muffin pan. They’re easy to use and easy to clean — what more could you want? Key features: Easy-lift tabs for removing from air fryer

Easy to clean

Designed for easy food release Shop Now

05 Wiltshire Mini Pizza Pan $6 at Big W Have you thought about cooking mini pizzas in your air fryer? If not, what are you waiting for? This Wiltshire mini pizza pan makes it possible and leaves your air fryer crumb-free. Key features: PFOA & PTFE free

High quality non-stick material

Also oven safe to 220°C Shop Now

06 8″ Cake Tin $25 at Amazon Once upon a time, baking a cake was only possible in the oven. Not anymore! This cake tin from Amazon means you’re able to put your next baking creation into the air fryer. Key features: High-quality non-stick cake tin

Can also be used in oven or pressure cooker

Dishwasher safe Shop Now

