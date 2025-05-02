  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING Home Appliances

You’re not using your air fryer right if you’re not using these accessories

Level up your cooking.
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Kendall Jenner eating pizza and an air fryer meal
Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

We don’t mean to be dramatic, but the introduction of the air fryer was quite frankly revolutionary. Suddenly, we could all enjoy our favourite foods without the deep-fried guilt.

Advertisement

So it’s no surprise that soon after air fryers earned their spot on kitchen benches around the country, a wave of accessories came hot on their heels. From liners to pizza pans, the humble air fryer quickly got a glow-up.

Made to make our lives (and cooking) easier, these are the air fryer accessories we can’t live without.

The best air fryer accessories in Australia

Amazon air fryer accessory - silicone liner

01

Silicone Air Fryer Liners

$14.99 at Amazon

Silicone liners make cleaning your air fryer a breeze. The oils and crumbs from cooking remain in the liner, rather than in the bottom of your air fryer, meaning quick and easy clean up after use. Just remove and empty the liner, and pop it in the dishwasher to clean.

Key features:

  • High-quality food grade silicone
  • Convenient carry handles
  • Dishwasher safe and easy to clean
Shop Now
Silicone muffin pan for air fryer

02

Silicone Square Collapsible Air Fryer Muffin Pan

$24.95 (usually $29.95) at Kitchen Warehouse

Just like a silicone liner, this muffin pan is essential if you are looking for an easy way to bake muffins or mini quiches in your air fryer. They collapse completely flat, so they’ll take up no space at all in your kitchen.

Key features:

  • BPA-free
  • Non-stick
  • Food grade material is durable and easy to clean
Shop Now
Advertisement
Air fryer rack

03

Stainless Steel Round Air Fryer Rack

$14.95 (usually $24.95) at Kitchen Warehouse

An air fryer rack means that you’re able to cook more in your air fryer at once. Whether you’re cooking for a large group or want to please the fussy eaters in your family, just pop it into your air fryer to double your cooking capacity.

Key features:

  • Made from 18/8 stainless steel
  • Dishwasher safe
Shop Now
Ramekins for air fryer

04

Ramekins

$17.63 at Amazon

These silicone ramekins from Amazon are a great addition if you and your family like to enjoy poached eggs, or simply want a larger muffin pan. They’re easy to use and easy to clean — what more could you want?

Key features:

  • Easy-lift tabs for removing from air fryer
  • Easy to clean
  • Designed for easy food release
Shop Now
Wiltshire pizza pan

05

Wiltshire Mini Pizza Pan

$6 at Big W

Have you thought about cooking mini pizzas in your air fryer? If not, what are you waiting for? This Wiltshire mini pizza pan makes it possible and leaves your air fryer crumb-free.

Key features:

  • PFOA & PTFE free
  • High quality non-stick material
  • Also oven safe to 220°C
Shop Now
8" Cake Tin

06

8″ Cake Tin

$25 at Amazon

Once upon a time, baking a cake was only possible in the oven. Not anymore! This cake tin from Amazon means you’re able to put your next baking creation into the air fryer.

Key features:

  • High-quality non-stick cake tin
  • Can also be used in oven or pressure cooker
  • Dishwasher safe
Shop Now
Advertisement
Profile picture of Maddy Wilson
Maddy Wilson Shopping Content Producer

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement