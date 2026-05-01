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Forget generic Mother’s Day gifts! Get the perfect hamper tailored just for your mum

Make this year extra special!
kate dennett
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If you’re scratching your head about what to get your beloved mum this Mother’s Day, then look no further.

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Rather than going for the generic petrol station flowers, why not build your mum a personalised gift experience she’ll never forget? After all, she deserves it!

Uber Eats (yes, you heard us!) has partnered with major retailers to deliver personalised hampers right to your mum’s door within 60 minutes.

So, if you’re yet to find the perfect present, you can schedule a delivery of all her favourite things to arrive on the morning of Sunday, May 10.

So, how does it work?

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Uber Eats Mother's Day
Get your mum the perfect Mother’s Day hamper with Uber Eats!

You can build a DIY gift hamper with items directly from your mum’s wishlist, as long as they’re from Officeworks, Bunnings, Priceline or Coles.

Available for the same in-store prices, you can build a “Sunday Morning Sanctuary” bundle that includes everything from tech upgrades to artisanal home spa gear.

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Here’s an idea of which items to put in your basket to create the ultimate gift experience this Mother’s Day:

  • Wellness: Hydrating face masks (Coles).
  • Daily Ritual: A coffee machine (Officeworks).
  • Tech/Audio: Noise-cancelling headphone, kindle, Tablet for “Mum Time” (Officeworks).
  • Creative: An embroidery, colouring books or craft kit for some analog downtime (Officeworks).
Mother's Day Uber Eats
Say farewell to the days of generic gifts! (Credit: Uber Eats)

Needless to say, these gifting bundles will be something your mum will actually use this Mother’s Day, and they’ll stand the rest of time!

So, if you’re tired of one-off novelties, click here to find out more about these tailored bundle experiences.

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kate dennett
Kate Dennett Senior Content Producer

Kate is the Senior Content Producer for New Idea, where she is responsible for writing online content across entertainment and TV. Kate has more than six years’ experience writing for global news platforms, having previously worked at the Daily Mail, first as a Trainee Reporter before being promoted to Senior Showbiz Reporter. After specialising in TV and entertainment reporting, Kate worked in the Daily Mail’s Sydney offices for a year, where she fostered a passion for Australian media. Kate briefly moved back to London before returning to Sydney, where she joined Are Media. Kate enjoys writing about celebrities, reality TV, film, music, and more.

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