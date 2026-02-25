  •  
Want to enjoy the flavours of a Hot Cross Bun in a guilt-free chocolate bar? Now’s your chance!

You won't want to miss out!
NEED TO KNOW

  • Pana Organic has brought back its Hot Cross Bun Chocolate for Easter.
  • It is a part of its seasonal range, which also includes its Peanut Butter and Strawberry Mylk Chocolate.
  • Both chocolates are limited edition.
  • All of Pana Organic’s chocolates are made in Melbourne.
Even though hot cross buns are considered an Easter treat, it’s always great to indulge in them in the lead-up, and now you can without feeling guilty.

Enter Pana Organic with its limited edition Hot Cross Bun Caramel Chocolate Bar.

It includes the quintessential Hot Cross Bun flavours you love – cinnamon, nutmeg, dried fruit and classic spices all blended with a salty caramel chocolate.

Not only that, the chocolate is made in Melbourne and uses single-origin cacao sourced from Peru.

Pana Organic Hot Cross Bun Chocolate
Are you going to try this chocolate? (Credit: Pana Organic)

So when it comes to flavour, being ethically sourced and Australian-made, it ticks all of the boxes. If you need another reason to try it, it’s also gluten-free.

The flavour is making a comeback as a part of Pana Organic’s seasonal range, which also includes its Peanut Butter and Strawberry Mylk Chocolate.

Imagine a mix of peanut butter and peanut pieces with strawberry drops, and dairy-free, plant-based mylk chocolate.

Think of it as a reinvention of peanut butter and jam, with single-origin Peruvian cacao.

“No gimmicks, no eggs, just more chocolate for the same price. Hop to it because they won’t last long,” Pana Organic wrote on social media.

When it comes to crafting premium chocolate, CEO and Co-Founder Pana Barbounis is passionate about delivering the best.

Peanut Butter Strawberry Mylk Chocolate Pana Organic
Or is peanut butter and strawberries your cup of tea? (Credit: Pana Organic)

“Along the way, we decided to be ‘always organic, always gluten-free, and always plant-based’, moving away from some of the initial USPs and focusing on being true to the above,” he told SmartCompany.

After training in the UK and working with chocolatiers in Belgium, he knew he wanted to create organic chocolate and introduce it to the Australian market.

When he launched the business in 2012, he sold $600 worth of chocolates in the first month, which has transformed into a multi-million-dollar business.

Briannah Devlin Content Producer

