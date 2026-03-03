28 FREE things to do in Perth for every day of the week

Perth is one of the most stunning destinations in Australia.

The coastal capital city is set on the Swan River and surrounded by picturesque beaches, peaceful parks and gardens.

In the heart of the CBD, you’ll find some of the best museums, art galleries, markets and eateries Australia has to offer.

The best bit? You can explore the city with little to no money.

Scroll on for 28 of the best free things to do in Perth.

Enjoy panoramic views of the city and the ocean. (Credit: Canva)

Explore

Enjoy a free tour of King’s Park and Botanic Garden between 10am and 1pm daily and explore over 3000 species of unique flora.

2. Take a dip at Cottesloe beach, one of Perth’s most stunning beaches.

3. Hike the scenic two-kilometre Lesmurdie Falls loop in Mundy Regional Park and take in the majestic waterfalls.

4. Head to Heirrison Island to meet the Western Grey kangaroos.

5. Spend some time relaxing in one of the many lush green spaces in Elizabeth Quay and soak up the scenery from the iconic Matagarup Bridge.

6. Enjoy a free CAT bus tour around the CBD and stop along the way to take in the sights.

7. Check out the surf at Scarborough beach.

8. Take a photo at the famous Crawley Edge Boatshed, right on the banks of the Swan River.

9. Head back to Cottesloe beach at the end of the day to watch Western Australia’s breathtaking sunset.

Food and Drink

10. Jump in the car and drive 30 minutes to indulge in the wine, coffee and chocolate of the Swan Valley, WA’s oldest wine region.

11. Visit Perth’s Chinatown in the suburb of Northbridge and enjoy a variety of delicious Asian cuisine.

12. Stroll through the streets of Northbridge and explore the menus of the local restaurants, cafes and wine and cocktail bars.

Take a photo in front of the famous Crawley Edge Boatshed. (Credit: Canva).

Shopping and Markets

13. Each Saturday, Subiaco Primary School hosts a bustling market offering fresh produce, artisan goods and plenty of yummy eats.

14. Head to Northbridge, fives minutes from the CBD, to explore William Street’s offering of unique local fashion and hard-to-find designer pieces.

15, Take a road trip to the Fremantle Markets and explore the range fresh produce, street food, art, homewares, trinkets and more.

16. Browse the food stalls and enjoy an al fresco dinner at the Inglewood Night Markets on Monday nights between September and March.

17. Find something truly unique at one of the independent designer and handmade goods stalls at the Perth Upmarket.

Galleries and Museums

18. Spend a few hours exploring the Art Gallery of Western Australia and then watch the sunset from the rooftop bar.

19. Head to the WA Museum Boola Bardip and learn about the history of Western Australia and its people.

20. Wander around the Perth Institute of Contemporary Art and discover your new favourite artists.

21. Browse the range of incredible Indigenous artwork at the Japingka Aboriginal Art in Fremantle.

Find something unique at Perth Upmarket. (Credit: Perth Upmarket).

Parks and Gardens

22. Take a stroll through the magical Queen’s Gardens and check out the Peter Pan statue and ponds.

23. Enjoy a picnic near one of the lakes in Hyde Park.

24. Climb up to the top of Jacob’s Ladder and enjoy a panoramic view of the city.

25. Check out the waterfalls and playgrounds in John Oldham Park.

Music and Entertainment

26. Enjoy free music at one of the Sounds in the Park gigs.

27. Catch a free outdoor movie at Harmony under the Stars.

28. Sample local cocktails and food trucks while listening to free live music at Live on the Lawn at Tuart Estate.