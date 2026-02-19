This supermarket is helping you upgrade your cookware for free

Cooking and shopping are about to become more joyful, because you can get your hands on premium stainless steel cookware for free, by just shopping at Woolworths.

The exclusive collection includes premium cookware from Fissler, which has been delivering results for more than 50 years.

“We are always looking at how we can give our customers more value when they shop with us,” Woolworths’ Head of Collectables Robert Glenn said.

“With fresh food at the heart of our offer, what better way to help our customers than with free, quality cookware to bring their home cooked meals to life.”

For MasterChef alumni ad Woolworths ambassador Hayden Quinn, it’s the opportunity to give Australians the best for less.

“As someone who spends a lot of time in the kitchen, I know first hand the difference it makes when you’re using high quality cookware,” he said.

“It’s a game-changer that Woolies is now giving customers the chance to own this level of quality, with stainless steel products, for free.”

Find out all about it below.

Securing this free cookware range from Woolworths is easier than you think! (Credit: Woolworths)

What’s included in the Woolworths’ free cookware range?

All six cookware items are compatible with all cooktops, including electric and induction cooktops:

Fissler 16cm Saucepan: This is the perfect size for crafting sauces, boiling eggs or even reheating small batches.

Fissler 20cm Frying Pan: Ideal for smaller meals and perfect for the stove and oven. It’s oven safe for up to 230°C.

Fissler 28cm Wok: A high-capacity wok suitable for all stove tops and is perfect for stir-frys.

Fissler Turner: This is the ultimate kitchen multi-tasker, and was designed specifically to complement the range.

Fissler 24cm Casserole with Lid: A heavy-duty piece with sturdy handles.

Fissler 28cm Frying Pan (Uncoated): Its un-coated stainless steel surface allows food to get perfectly crispy with a well-coloured sear.

How do you earn points to get Fissler cookware from Woolworths for free?

Shoppers can earn one cookware credit for every $20 they spend in a single transaction in general and Metro stores or online, by scanning their Everyday Rewards card.

Members can check their credit balance instantly at the bottom of their receipt or via the Everyday Rewards app.

There will also be a variety of offers available in the coming months in store and online, where shoppers can earn more Cookware Credits when they shop.

However, keen cooks can complete their set sooner with a “Credits + Pay” option, where they can use their credits and get 50 per cent off the range.

You can get this premium cookware for free just by shopping at Woolworths. (Credit: Woolworths)

When can you grab the Fissler cookware from Woolworths?

The promotion will run from March 18 to July 7.

