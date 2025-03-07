There can be lots to consider when it comes to cookware, especially when it comes to induction.

If you have an induction stovetop, it’s important to know if your pots and pans are compatible, or if you need to replace them.

Through product testing, CHOICE recommends induction cookware made from cast iron, steel, stainless steel and some enamelled steel. However, cookware made mainly from glass, aluminium, ceramic and copper are not recommended.

Checking a product’s induction symbol is best to find out if it is compatible, or by putting a magnet at the base of the pan. If it sticks it to it instantly, it is compatible.

With all of this in mind, New Idea has rounded up seven recommendations for induction cookware sets.

Check them out below, because most of them are more than 50% off!

Best 7 induction cookware sets to buy

(Credit: Baccarat) 01 Baccarat iconiX 6 Piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $399.99 (was $879.99) at Big W This six-piece set is made from 18/10 stainless steel, with a five-millimetre bonded base. This offers rapid heat transfer, which cooks food evenly and prevents burning. You are sure to have all of your cooking needs met with frypans, a casserole dish and steam insert. All of the lids are made with tempered glass, which makes monitoring your food easier. Not only is is induction friendly, the cookware is dishwasher and safe in the oven at 220°C without lids, and 180°C with lids. The cast stainless steel handles are also designed with comfort in mind. Set contains: 14-centimetre/1.2-litre saucepan with lid

16-centimetre/1.8-litre saucepan with lid

18-centimetre/2.5-litre saucepan with lid

24-centimetre/4.8-litre saucepan with lid

24-centimetre frypan

18cm steamer insert Key features: Oven safe up to 220°C without lids and 180°C with lids

Dishwasher safe

Tempered glass lids

Induction friendly and suitable for all cooktops

Five-millimetre impact bonded base

Chemical free from PTFE and PFOA

Baccarat lifetime guarantee Also available at: $399.99 at House

$399.99 at Robins Kitchen Shop Now

(Credit: Anolon) 02 Anolon Nouvelle Copper Stainless Steel 10 Piece Cookware Set $499.95 (was $999.95) at Anolon There is plenty you can do with this extensive set. It features a layer of copper sandwiched between two layers of aluminium, which guarantees heat distribution and cooking control. The interiors are highly polished and the handles riveted to the pan for enhanced strength and stability. The good thing is, along with being suitable for induction cooktops, the set can also be used for electric and gas, and are safe for the dishwasher. They can be used in the oven up to 260°C. Set contains: 14-centimetre/0.9-litre saucepan with lid

18-centimetre/2.3-litre saucepan with lid

24cm/6.1-litre stockpot with lid

24cm/2.8-litre sauté with lid

20-centimetre skillet

27-centimetre skillet Key features: Oven safe up to 260°C

Dishwasher safe

Polished exteriors and brush finished interiors

Stainless steel handles Also available at: $499.95 at Amazon

$699.95 at Cookware Brands Shop Now

(Credit: Scanpan) 03 Scanpan Impact 5 piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set

$259.95 (was $619) at Kitchen Warehouse Crafted from 18/10 stainless steel with a 6.4mm thick bonded base, the frypan, saucepans, casserole dish and steamer have free pouring rims and stainless steel handles that stay cooler for longer. The pans and casserole dish also have tempered glass lids with steel rims. For steamer enthusiasts, its versatility means it can fit into 16-cemtimetre, 18-centimetre and 20-cetimetre saucepans or pots. While all of the items in the five-piece set suitable for all stovetops and are dishwasher safe, hand-washing is also recommended. One reviewer, who has Scanpan as their go-to brand, gave the product a five-star review. They said: “Each piece feels sturdy and well-made, with a solid weight that speaks to its durability. They heat evenly and are incredibly versatile, handling everything from searing and sautéing to simmering and steaming with ease. An excellent investment for anyone who loves to cook and appreciates reliable, long-lasting cookware. Highly recommend!” Set contains: 26-centimetre frypan

16-centimetre saucepan with lid

20-centimtre saucepan with lid

24-centimetre casserole dish with lid

Steamer Key features: Oven safe up to 220°C with lids and 250°C without lids

Dishwasher safe

Glass lids

10-year warranty Also available at: $309.50 (was $619) at Myer

$329 (was $719)at Amazon

$329 (was $719) at Mega Boutique Shop Now

(Credit: HexClad) 04 6 piece HexClad Hybrid Cookware Set with Lids $682 at HexClad This non-stick cook set features hexagonal ridges in its chemical-free non-stick coating, and aluminium cores in all of its products. The surface also makes it easy to clean. The stainless steel surface allows the set to perform, and the stay-cool handles maximise safety. It also helps that the brand is endorsed by beloved chef Gordon Ramsay. One five-star reviewer spoke highly of the set’s quality: “Finally, heavy-duty skillets that do not warp with non-stick surfaces not only on the inside of the pans but also the lower and bottom of the pans. If I spill something on the burner, it’s so easy to clean the outside bottom of the pan as well as inside. Great non-stick but still able to sear.” Set contains: 30-centimetre pan with lid

25-centimetre pan with lid

20-centimetre pan with lid Key features: Oven safe with lids up to 204°C and 260°C without lids

Dishwasher safe

Easy to clean

Stay-cool handles

Non-stick coating with hexagonal ridges

Chemical free coatings

Lifetime warranty Shop Now

(Credit: Scanpan) 05 Scanpan Impact 7 Piece Cook Set $268 (was $571) at Appliances Online Australia These two-toned and matt polished pans have a contemporary finish, so they will blend into your kitchen with style. It includes two saucepans, two frypans, one chef pan and steamer, so you’re all sorted in the cooking department! Finished with a mirror polish on the inside and a 6.4-millimetre bonded base for heat distribution, the set is compatible with all stove tops. The handles are also secured with rivets, and the rim design allows you to do drip-free pouring. While they are oven and dishwasher safe, hand-washing is recommended for optimum care. The set has been rated five-stars by many shoppers and praised for its quality and versatility. Set contains: 12-centimetre/two-litre saucepan with lid

18-centimetre/2.5-litre saucepan with lid

20-centimetre frypan

26-centimetre frypan

28-centimetre chef pan

20-centimetre steamer

20-centimetre/4.7-litre dutch oven/universal stock pot Key features: Oven safe up to 220°C with lids and 250°C without lids

Dishwasher safe

Tempered glass lids

10-year warranty Also available at: $369.95 (was $839) at Kitchen Warehouse

$349 on Amazon Shop Now

(Credit: Swiss Diamond) 06 Swiss Diamond Premium Steel 3 Piece Saucepan set $129.95 (was 349.95) from Kitchen Warehouse For those who are on the lookout for a smaller set, these three saucepans are for you. Crafted from 18/10 stainless steel with an aluminium base plate, the pans also include capacity markings that make measuring easier. Capacity marking inside the pans make cooking easier with the right amount of ingredients, and hand-washing is advised to keep them at their best, but they can still be put into the dishwasher. Finished with a satin exterior and high polish brush on top, they also come with tempered glass lids with vent knobs, and stay-cool handles. Shoppers have given this set five-stars. One reviewer said: “Great quality pots, strong handles, and the measuring lines on the inside a bonus. Very happy with this product.” Set contains: 16-centimetre/1.5-litre saucepan with glass lid

18-centimetre/2-litre saucepan with glass lid

20-centimetre/2.9-litre saucepan with lid Key features: Oven safe up to 260°C

Dishwasher safe

Capacity markings for measuring

Stay cool handles Also available at: $119 at Woolworths

$129.95 (was $349.95) from Kitchen Style Shop Now

(Credit: Esteele) 07 Essteele Per Vita 3 piece Stainless Steel Cookware Set $249.95 (was $599.95) from Kitchen Warehouse Designed and made in Italy, these pans are made from 18/10 stainless steel and have copper bases, which extend across the entirety of their bases. The tight-fitting lids and riveted handles, dripless pouring rims and mirror-like polished finish set these saucepans apart from the rest. They can also withstand temperatures up to 260°C in the oven. With countless shoppers giving the set five-stars, they are praising the quality, durability and solidness of the saucepans. Set contains: 14-centimetre/1.2-litre saucepan with lid

16-centimetre/1.9-litre saucepan with lid

18-centimetre/2.8-litre saucepan with lid Key features: Oven safe up to 260°C

Copper base for heat control

Dripless pouring rims

Tight-fitting lids

Riveted handles

Dishwasher safe Also available at: $299.98 (was 595.95) at Myer

$244 ($599.95) at Mega Boutique

(was $595.95) at Victoria’s Basement Shop Now