I’ll be the first to admit most of my weeknight dinners consist of whatever I can throw into a single pan — considering the ease of preparation and fewer dishes can you blame me?

Advertisement

Understandably, my affinity for one-skillet meals means I go through regular pans quickly (hello, baked-on food and worn Teflon coatings). So, you can imagine my delight when I was asked to review the Crumble Cast Iron Skillet Frying Pan.

In case you didn’t know, Crumble Cookware has a reputation for being Australia’s answer to Le Creuset (think colourful pieces at a mid-range price), so I had high hopes. And, while the brand does Dutch Ovens well, does their skillet live up to the hype or does it crumble (sorry) under pressure? Read on for our Crumble Classic Round Skillet review.

Crumble Classic Round Skillet Review Verdict Our rating: 9.5/10

Why we rated it a 9.5/10: It does it all and looks good while doing it. Pros It comes in a range of stylish colours

Can be used on any stove top and in the oven

Has a non-toxic enamel coating Cons While the coloured coating looks great it can chip and mark easily

Requires a bit of elbow grease to clean baked-on food

Only comes in one size

(Credit: Madison Bogisch)

Advertisement

What’s so great about the Crumble Classic Round Skillet?

It does it all! No really – whether you want an omelette for breakfast, a one-pan chicken dinner or a giant cookie for dessert, the classic skillet has all your meals covered AND you can use it in the oven or on any stovetop.

No really – whether you want an omelette for breakfast, a one-pan chicken dinner or a giant cookie for dessert, the classic skillet has all your meals covered AND you can use it in the oven or on any stovetop. If you’re into tablescapes you’ll know just how important a good-looking pan is. Luckily this cookware is available in a range of colours in both gloss and matte finishes. Believe me when I tell you, you’ll never want to return it to the kitchen cupboard.

in both gloss and matte finishes. Believe me when I tell you, you’ll never want to return it to the kitchen cupboard. It comes with a silicone mitt and spatula to ensure easy (and safe) handling.

Crumble Classic Round Skillet materials and size

2.5kg Cast Iron Pan

50mm (H) x 434mm (W) X 267.3mm (D)

Holds 1.5L

Serves up to 3 people

How to use the Crumble Classic Round Skillet

Wash before use with a soft sponge (no steel wool here as it will damage the pan) Add a small amount of oil to your pan before cooking Preheat over low-medium heat if cooking on the stove, if cooking in the oven there’s no need to preheat Handle the skillet with the provided silicone mitt After cooking, wash and dry as soon as the pan has cooled to prevent food from sticking

Results from our test

As soon as I unpacked the skillet, I thought one thing: I’ll never need another pan again. The lilac colour looks great on my bench and feels durable — I can’t say the same for any of my existing cookware. And, while it is quite a heavy pan, that’s expected due to the nature of cast iron.

After removing the stickers and washing my new cookware, I prepared my dinner — TikTok’s Marry Me Chicken (or Tuscan Chicken). For those who don’t know, this recipe is heavy on parmesan and will cement itself into even the most expensive cookware. The skillet heated up nicely on my gas stove and the cute pastel silicone mitt had me gripping the pan without searing my fingerprints off (important). Once I was cooking, how evenly my food was firing was impressive and after 20 minutes on the stove, the skillet had perfectly cooked my dinner in record time!

Advertisement

Finally, though washing was simple, a little bit of stuck food required some TLC to get the pan looking as good as new.

Overall, is the Crumble Classic Round Skillet worth it?

If you want your cookware to be equal parts practical and stylish, the Crumble Classic Round Skillet is the pan for you. One of its key strengths is its versatility as it is perfect for a wide range of recipes, while the non-toxic enamel coating also ensures safe cooking. Considering it’s at a lower price point than comparable competitors scraping in at $299 (Le Creuset is $370), and comes with a 30-day risk-free trial and limited lifetime warranty I would argue that the Crumble Classic Round Skillet is one of the best ones on the market.

The only real issue with the skillet is that it doesn’t come in a bigger size, because you’ll want more!

Where to buy the Crumble Classic Round Skillet

Advertisement