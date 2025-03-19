There’s nothing more frustrating than cooking up perfectly golden scrambled eggs, only to have half of them stick to the pan.

And it’s not just breakfast. If your frying pan isn’t pulling its weight, you’ll spend more time scrubbing than savouring your meal. Worse yet, you might find yourself using more butter or oil than intended just to keep food from sticking, which takes away the joy and health benefits of cooking.

But it doesn’t have to be that way. The right non-stick pan can solve all these problems without hurting your wallet, which is why we’re taking a look at some of the best options below.

The best non-stick fry pans in Australia

01 HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan $198.99 (usually $249) at Amazon Using HexClad’s hybrid cookware both in his restaurants and at home, Chef Gordon Ramsay loves the seamless blend of stainless steel durability and non-stick convenience in this fry pan. Key features: Tri-ply construction

Aluminium between two layers of stainless steel

Laser-etched with hexagonal nonstick surface

Also available at: $249 from HexClad Shop Now

02 Space Folding Handle Ceramic Non-stick 2-piece Blue Frying Pan Set $272.97 (usually $389.95) at Joseph Joseph Early mornings call for ultimate speed and convenience, so to make a quick getaway, why not fire up this 20cm beauty from Joseph Joseph? Featuring folding stainless steel handles for storage convenience, forget juggling pots and pans, and get on with breakfast preparation. Key features: Non-toxic

20-year lifetime tested SwingLock technology

Free from PFOA, PTFE, PFAS and Lead

Dishwasher safe

Oven-safe up to 232 degrees

20cm cooking surface

03 Essteele Per Salute Nonstick Induction Skillet Twin Pack $144.98 (usually $289.95) at Myer Combining premium Italian cookware intelligence with the glory that is a non-stick surface, you will be enjoying superior dishes in no time at all. Better yet, reinforced with diamond-grade strength, and an ultra-resistant Durashield barrier, a lifetime of cooking is a guarantee. Key features: Lifetime warranty

Oven safe up to 180 degrees

20/28cm non-stick

Diamond reinforced creating superior hardness

Ultra-resistant Durashield barrier interior

PFOA, lead, cadmium & nickel free

Italian-designed ad-manufactured

04 Tefal Generous Cook Non-Stick Induction Frypan $42.49 (usually $99.99) at Amazon This French-made pan is great for fat-free, healthy cooking as it features a hardwearing non-stick PFOA-free interior meaning no oil is needed. With a thermo-signal indicator positioned in the centre of the pan, it also promises to provide a professional cooking experience. Key features: 32cm plate

Thermo-infusion

Dishwasher safe

Made in France

05 Baccarat iD3 Hard Anodised Frypan $99.99 (usually $199.99) at House With its hard-anodised construction, this fry pan offers unbeatable heat distribution and a non-stick surface that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. Whether you’re searing, sautéing, or scrambling, it delivers top-notch performance every time. Key features: TRI-TEC triple layer non-stick

PFOA-free interior and exterior

Full induction technology

Oven safe up to 220 degrees

Dishwasher safe

Lifetime guarantee

30cm cooking surface

06 Nisbets Essentials Aluminium Non-Stick Teflon Frying Pan $34.90 at Nisbets A simple but effective choice for your everyday frying tasks – this large aluminium teflon pan features a riveted handle as part of a sturdy design for use with heavier food and ingredients. Key features: Non-stick Teflon coating

Oven proof

Not dishwasher safe

28cm surface

Also available at: $37.47 from Amazon Shop Now

What is the best non-stick frying pan?

When looking for a non-stick fry pan or skillet, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. First, always check that the pan is PFOA-free, meaning it doesn’t contain the harmful chemical perfluorooctanoic acid.

As for the coating, Teflon and ceramic are among the most popular and effective non-stick options.

Finally, consider cooktop compatibility. For example, if you use an induction cooktop, make sure the pan is made of a material that can be magnetised, such as stainless steel or cast iron.

