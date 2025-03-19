There’s nothing more frustrating than cooking up perfectly golden scrambled eggs, only to have half of them stick to the pan.
And it’s not just breakfast. If your frying pan isn’t pulling its weight, you’ll spend more time scrubbing than savouring your meal. Worse yet, you might find yourself using more butter or oil than intended just to keep food from sticking, which takes away the joy and health benefits of cooking.
But it doesn’t have to be that way. The right non-stick pan can solve all these problems without hurting your wallet, which is why we’re taking a look at some of the best options below.
The best non-stick fry pans in Australia
01
HexClad Hybrid Nonstick Frying Pan
$198.99 (usually $249) at Amazon
Using HexClad’s hybrid cookware both in his restaurants and at home, Chef Gordon Ramsay loves the seamless blend of stainless steel durability and non-stick convenience in this fry pan.
Key features:
- Tri-ply construction
- Aluminium between two layers of stainless steel
- Laser-etched with hexagonal nonstick surface
Also available at:
- $249 from HexClad
02
Space Folding Handle Ceramic Non-stick 2-piece Blue Frying Pan Set
$272.97 (usually $389.95) at Joseph Joseph
Early mornings call for ultimate speed and convenience, so to make a quick getaway, why not fire up this 20cm beauty from Joseph Joseph? Featuring folding stainless steel handles for storage convenience, forget juggling pots and pans, and get on with breakfast preparation.
Key features:
- Non-toxic
- 20-year lifetime tested SwingLock technology
- Free from PFOA, PTFE, PFAS and Lead
- Dishwasher safe
- Oven-safe up to 232 degrees
- 20cm cooking surface
Also available at:
- $233.97 from Myer
- $194.98 from David Jones
03
Essteele Per Salute Nonstick Induction Skillet Twin Pack
$144.98 (usually $289.95) at Myer
Combining premium Italian cookware intelligence with the glory that is a non-stick surface, you will be enjoying superior dishes in no time at all. Better yet, reinforced with diamond-grade strength, and an ultra-resistant Durashield barrier, a lifetime of cooking is a guarantee.
Key features:
- Lifetime warranty
- Oven safe up to 180 degrees
- 20/28cm non-stick
- Diamond reinforced creating superior hardness
- Ultra-resistant Durashield barrier interior
- PFOA, lead, cadmium & nickel free
- Italian-designed ad-manufactured
Also available at:
- $199.95 from Essteele
- $109.95 from Kitchen Warehouse
04
Tefal Generous Cook Non-Stick Induction Frypan
$42.49 (usually $99.99) at Amazon
This French-made pan is great for fat-free, healthy cooking as it features a hardwearing non-stick PFOA-free interior meaning no oil is needed. With a thermo-signal indicator positioned in the centre of the pan, it also promises to provide a professional cooking experience.
Key features:
- 32cm plate
- Thermo-infusion
- Dishwasher safe
- Made in France
Also available at:
- $49.99 from Tefal
- $99 from The Good Guys
05
Baccarat iD3 Hard Anodised Frypan
$99.99 (usually $199.99) at House
With its hard-anodised construction, this fry pan offers unbeatable heat distribution and a non-stick surface that makes cooking and cleaning a breeze. Whether you’re searing, sautéing, or scrambling, it delivers top-notch performance every time.
Key features:
- TRI-TEC triple layer non-stick
- PFOA-free interior and exterior
- Full induction technology
- Oven safe up to 220 degrees
- Dishwasher safe
- Lifetime guarantee
- 30cm cooking surface
Also available at:
- $79.99 from Baccarat
- $99.99 from Robins Kitchen
06
Nisbets Essentials Aluminium Non-Stick Teflon Frying Pan
$34.90 at Nisbets
A simple but effective choice for your everyday frying tasks – this large aluminium teflon pan features a riveted handle as part of a sturdy design for use with heavier food and ingredients.
Key features:
- Non-stick Teflon coating
- Oven proof
- Not dishwasher safe
- 28cm surface
Also available at:
- $37.47 from Amazon
What is the best non-stick frying pan?
When looking for a non-stick fry pan or skillet, there are a few key factors to keep in mind. First, always check that the pan is PFOA-free, meaning it doesn’t contain the harmful chemical perfluorooctanoic acid.
As for the coating, Teflon and ceramic are among the most popular and effective non-stick options.
Finally, consider cooktop compatibility. For example, if you use an induction cooktop, make sure the pan is made of a material that can be magnetised, such as stainless steel or cast iron.