Inside Gordon Ramsay and wife Tana’s family of eight!

You obviously know Gordon Ramsay from Hell’s Kitchen and his appearances on MasterChef Australia, but away from TV, he’s very much a family man.

He has been married to his wife Tana Hutcheson (now Ramsay) for 28 years, since tying the knot in 1996.

The lovebirds have since grown their family.

Read all about their family life below.

How many children does Gordon Ramsay have?

The couple first became parents with the birth of their eldest, Megan, in 1998. Tana then gave birth to twins, Jack and Holly, in 1999, Matilda (Tilly) in 2003, Oscar 2019, and their youngest, Jesse, in 2023.

(Credit: Instagram)

Jesse Ramsay

Gordon and Tana kept her recent pregnancy with their son, Jesse, relatively secret and therefore it came as a major shock to fans when his birth was announced.

Gordon and Tana welcomed their sixth baby to the world in November 2023. In a very unexpected post, Gordon shared photos of his wife Tana and their newborn baby.



Jesse James Ramsay is yet another bundle of love added to the Ramsay family… the couple now have three boys and three girls.



Gordon shared adorable pictures of Tana with baby Jesse and captioned his post, “What an amazing birthday present please welcome Jesse James Ramsay, 7lbs 10oz whopper!! One more bundle of love to the Ramsay brigade!! 3 boys, 3 girls… Done.”

However, Tana shared a much more heartbreaking reality on her own Instagram page. Tana shared that her pregnancy with Jesse had been a very worrying time for her after she had a miscarriage with her previous son, Rocky, five months into her pregnancy.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking nine months but we’ve made it and we have been blessed with this little bundle,” Tana shared. Tana also revealed that this would be the couple’s last addition to the family… six children would be a hectic household!

(Credit: Instagram)

Oscar Ramsay

Gordon and his wife welcomed their second-youngest child Oscar in 2019, and the couple were already in talks for baby number six back then.



Gordon spoke to The Mail’s You Magazine in 2021 and revealed that he and Tana had “discussed having another baby.”



“I said it was a great idea. She said: ‘Well, let’s start planning’. So I’m like: ‘Oh my god, just pause for two seconds. I’m going to be the oldest dad at school, what’s going to happen on sports day?’,” he said.



“But it’s something we’d still consider, because it’s been such a joy spending time with Oscar.”

Gordon and Tana were thinking of having another child together at that time. (Credit: Getty)

Gordon went on to add that their youngest at the time had kept them “super-active” and made them “better parents”, and that while Tana wasn’t pregnant at the time, they were “contemplating”.

Megan Ramsay

Their eldest daughter Megan was the first in the family to attend university, and she graduated from Oxford Brookes University in 2019 with a degree in psychology.

Gordon and Tana share six kids together. (Credit: Getty)



Jack Ramsay

Following in his older sister’s footsteps, Jack attended Dulwich College and then Exeter University, but in 2020, he joined the Royal Marines.

Holly Ramsay

His twin sister Holly has been studying Fashion Design at university to become a model, and she’s also signed with agency Established Models.



Her modelling profile said she is “using her platform to inspire others to create unique and relatable content whilst travelling between London and LA.”

Tilly has taken after her dad when it comes to cooking. (Credit: Getty)

Tilly Ramsay

As for Tilly, or Matilda, she seems to be the one who’s taken after her father the most, and she’s ready to show off her skills in the MasterChef kitchen.



She’s starred on a number of cooking shows and written a cookbook called Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover and has also appeared on Gordon’s shows MasterChef Junior and Hell’s Kitchen.

(Credit: Instagram) Gordon and Tana’s two youngest, Oscar and Jesse seem to be best friends! In March 2024, the two posted these adorable photos to their Instagram of the boys hanging out together. (Credit: Instagram) For Mother’s Day 2024, both Gordon and Tana posted to Instagram to share some photos of all six of their children together. “Happy Mother’s Day to all, and thinking of those who find today challenging, sending so much love,” Tana penned. “I am feeling incredibly blessed to be a Mummy to these incredible people x.” It’s fantastic to see all the children together in one photo! (Credit: Instagram) Gordon shared this ADORABLE photo of baby Jesse in February 2024. He captioned the post, “Somebody’s not happy with his breakfast 😳! Jesse’s stare-downs are just like his dad 😂.” Fans found this caption very humorous and took to the comments with some jokes… “He’s totally saying ‘It’s raw, Jennifer!!!’ 🤦🏼🤣,” one fan wrote. Another fan wrote, “I guess you’ve met your match Gordon 😂😂.” “Ok so he looks just like you! The steak is RAW! What a sweet pea!💚” another added. Advertisement (Credit: Instagram) Tana shared this photo of Oscar and Jesse in February 2024. “This was so gorgeous I could not resist x,” she wrote. Oscar is seen holding up his baby brother with a big smile on his face… big brother duties! Oscar is also tagged in the Instagram post; his account is managed by his two older sisters, Tilly and Holly. (Credit: Instagram) Gordon Ramsay’s wife Tana took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of Gordon and his two youngest, Jesse and Oscar. The photo shows Gordon cuddled up to his sons at a restaurant after he arrives home for the holidays. “Daddy has arrived home now Christmas can really begin x @gordongram we love you x,” Tana captioned the post. (Credit: Instagram) Tilly shared this lovely photo with her parents in July 2024, to mark her university graduation. “3 years and one Psychology degree later 👩🏼‍🎓🫶🏼,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have had the best time at University and made some of the best friends, whilst learning to juggle life and studies. Can’t believe this chapter is over but excited for the future👩🏼‍🍳🍳 Thank you @tanaramsay @gordongram for all your support, couldn’t have done it without you guys ❤️❤️