El Jannah’s $2 million FREE charcoal chicken giveaway is as juicy as it sounds

The offer is as good as it sounds.
If you’re a fan of rotisserie chicken, you’ve got another reason to smile, because El Jannah is giving away $2 million worth of it for free!

Yes, you read that correctly.

This month, the Lebanese chicken restaurant is giving away 100,000 of their legendary charcoal chickens, with a side of their famous garlic sauce.

So, why is El Hannah doing this?

“We thought, why not make March legendary?” El Jannah’s Chief Marketing Officer, Adam Issa, simply responded to this.

El Jannah charcoal chicken
Who doesn’t want free charcoal chicken? (Credit: El Jannah)

“So we’re giving away 100,000 of our famous chickens because life’s too short not to eat good chicken and garlic sauce for free. So make sure you grab yours and let all your cousins know before your Tayta (grandmother) questions your life choices.”

Each chicken is marinated in a secret blend of herbs and spices before being slowly cooked over charcoal, which gives them their famous smoky flavour.

The rich and tangy garlic sauce is also a standout, made from a carefully guarded family recipe, ensuring it’s a truly special treat.

How do you get free charcoal chicken from El Jannah?

So, you might be wondering, how do you get to enjoy this for free?

All you have to do is download the El Jannah app, join Legendary Rewards, and then redeem it in-store.

For those who already have the app and are existing members, you just need to refer someone.

You better hurry though, because the offer is only around while stocks last, and more than 10,000 free charcoal chickens have already been claimed!

El Jannah charcoal chicken
This free chicken offer isn’t around forever! (Credit: El Jannah)

Who is El Jannah owned by?

El Jannah has been making Aussies smile since 1998.

It started out as a beloved neighbourhood eatery in Western Sydney, set up by Andre and Carole Estephan, and since become a national phenomenon.

Now, the restaurant has 50 locations in Australia.

