Make catering quick and easy for your next party with THIS incredible deal!

Hosting parties can be quite the strenuous task, especially when it comes to catering for the masses!

But there’s no longer any need to fear, as this catering deal will no doubt make you just as happy and stress-free as your guests.

El Jannah offers an incredible catering delivery deal for any corporate lunch, office celebration, birthday party, or end-of-year event.

So, why not get rid of all the stress and add some panache to your food delivery order with this special catering offer?

Scroll on for everything you need to know about the deal.

El Jannah has you covered for your next party with their catering deal.

What is El Jannah Catering?

No matter how big a crowd you’re trying to please, El Jannah has you covered with catering delivery available straight to your door from all stores, apart from Melbourne CBD, Randwick and Newtown.

Get rid of all the organising chaos by getting their special catering menu delivered to your house for just $20 on any orders up to $1,200.

They can bring the feast straight to your front door, meaning you can focus on enjoying your event instead of remembering everyone’s dietary requirements.

And there is something for everyone, whether you’re a garlic-sauce devotee, a chicken fanatic or a salad lover; the catering menu brings that added flair to standard food deliveries.

The catering menu takes all the stress out of hosting. (Credit: El Jannah)

Rather than having to pick all the individual dishes for your takeaway order, the catering menu gives you the chance to host your very own banquet without any of the organisational chaos.

There are delicious boxes, platters and trays up for grabs that are perfect for any gathering and guaranteed to impress your guests.

El Jannah’s catering delivery makes feeding ten or 50 effortless, and can even be used for the more upscale corporate office lunches and other boardroom events.