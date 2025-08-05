KFC launches iconic Zinger fusion in STRICTLY limited offering

When someone mentions KFC, do you immediately think Zinger?

The spicy chicken offering is almost as synonymous with the Kentucky Fried brand as the Colonel’s 11 secret herbs and spices.

Now, the chicken wizards at KFC have come up with a revolutionary new concept: Zinger meets kebab! It takes the already-legendary Zinger to a whole new level.

Talk about a flavourgasm! (Credit: KFC Australia)

What is the Zinger Kebab?

KFC knows Aussies love a good kebab. A succulent doner kebab has been a staple in the takeaway food scene for decades, especially after a night out!

A mouthwatering masterpiece, the Zinger Kebab features a succulent Zinger fillet, perfectly paired with tabouli and (a must-have on any kebab) creamy garlic sauce.

This delicious feed also packs in crisp lettuce and a fiery kick from KFC’s iconic Supercharged Sauce, all wrapped in a warm, fluffy flatbread. It’s the perfect balance of bold flavours, freshness and that unmistakable KFC taste fans know and love.

“At KFC, we’re passionate about crafting unforgettable taste experiences and innovating our iconic flavours, and the Zinger Kebab is a testament to that,” says Sally Spriggs, KFC Group Marketing Director. “Balancing the iconic Zinger kick with the vibrant freshness of premium ingredients resulting in a flavour journey that’s both bold and incredibly satisfying.”

The perfect balance of heat, crunch, and refreshing zing. (Credit: KFC Australia)

When and where can I get one?

Keen to wrap your laughing gear around one of these bad boys? Well, don’t delay because the Zinger Kebab is here for a good time, not a long time.

Available from Tuesday, 5 August to Monday, 8 September nationwide, you can grab it solo for $9.95, in a Combo ($13.95), or as part of a Box ($16.95) for the ultimate feast. Prefer to chill at home? Order through the KFC App and enjoy Zinger Kebab goodness delivered straight to your door.

