Magical Harry Potter themed doughnuts now on offer at Krispy Kreme

We all know that the wand chooses the wizard (or witch), but what about the doughnut? That one is up to you!

Krispy Kreme has announced an enchanting new doughnut collection inspired by Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry: the all-new Harry Potter™: Houses of Hogwarts™ x Krispy Kreme Collection.

Apparate into a Krispy Kreme store to choose your House colours from 19 August, with four delicious flavours to choose from, one for each Hogwarts House. Read on to find out more about the MAGICAL new range, and to discover the secret spell to gain a special freebie!

The Sorting Hat takes your preference into account…so pick one or pick them all! (Credit: Krispy Kreme Australia)

What are the Houses of Hogwarts doughnuts?

This sweetly spellbinding collection was brewed up in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and inspired by the four iconic Hogwarts Houses.

The Houses of Hogwarts doughnuts range includes:

Gryffindor™ Doughnut

Harry Potter’s own House has inspired this unglazed shell doughnut filled with cookie butter flavoured Kreme™, dipped in red truffle and cookie butter crumble, topped with golden yellow truffle and the Gryffindor™ crest. No need to use Expelliarmus to get one.

Slytherin™ Doughnut

We’re sure Draco Malfoy would approve of this Original Glazed® doughnut topped with choc and green Kreme™ swirl, dunked in chocolate cookie crumbs, and Slytherin™ crest. You don’t need to be a Death Eater to enjoy it!

Hufflepuff™ Doughnut

Hufflepuffs might not get the glory the other Houses do, but they do get this unglazed shell doughnut filled with brown butter toffee filling, dipped in golden yellow truffle, and topped with choc ganache drizzle, vanilla biscuit crumb, and Hufflepuff™ crest. Better than Butterbeer!

Ravenclaw™ Doughnut

Ravenclaw House is known for its thirst for knowledge, but we have a hunger for this Original Glazed® doughnut dipped in blueberry truffle dip, topped with Ravenclaw™ sprinkles and crest. But don’t try to eat it in the Library.

They look good enough for the shelves of Honeydukes. (Credit: Krispy Kreme Australia)

When and where can I get a piece of the magic?

Hop on your Nimbus 2000 and fly into a Krispy Kreme store from 19 August. The Harry Potter™: Houses of Hogwarts™ x Krispy Kreme doughnuts are available individually ($5.30 each) and in custom-designed dozen boxes (from $40.95). The range is available exclusively in-store or for pick-up, or by Owl (delivery, charges apply) via the website for the first week of the launch.

The range will be available (probably via Portkey) at other retail partners, including 7-Eleven and selected BPs, from 27 August.

Make your own magic

To celebrate the magical launch of this new collection, Krispy Kreme is inviting all witches, wizards, and Muggles to join the fun in-store. Come dressed in your best Harry Potter-themed outfit and say the secret magic word -“Accio!“

You’ll receive a spellbinding surprise freebie, no Galleons required! Whether you’re a Hogwarts student or a young witch with a wand, everyone’s welcome to join the magic. Only at participating Krispy Kreme shops on 19-22 August, from 3-5pm. (One per person, while stocks last.)

