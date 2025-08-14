Maccas has launched a new Happy Meal…for adults?!

When’s the last time you had a Happy Meal? For me, it’s been years and years (and years), but I’ll admit that I’m still drawn to the nostalgia of those whimsical boxes. The food was good, but you KNOW it was all about the toy. Did you go for a cheeseburger or nuggets? And what drink to have? Oh, the choices! (I was a six McNuggets with Sweet ‘n’ Sour sauce, plus an OJ kind of girl.)

Advertisement

Well, now Maccas is leaning into the throwback culture and launching the McDonaldland Meal and Shake for adults…yep, that’s a Happy Meal for grown-ups, folks!

“Over the past few years, we’ve seen how much fans love our iconic characters, everyone from Grimace to the Hamburglar,” said Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia.

“And so, for the first time in decades, we’re excited for fans to rediscover the nostalgic, magical world that started it all. Welcome back to McDonaldland!”

Read on to find out more about this trip down memory lane.

Advertisement

A Happy Meal, but make it adult. (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

What’s included in a McDonaldland Meal?

The McDonaldland Meal (I’m really trying not to call it an adult Happy Meal, but you know, if the boot fits…) includes:

🥤A limited-edition McDonaldland Shake

A secret, enchanting concoction inspired by McDonaldland itself, with hints of berry, topped with cloud-like dairy whipped cream and pink raspberry sprinkles.

Also, it’s blue.

Advertisement

🎁 A collectable souvenir

Yep, we get a toy, ladies and gents! Each McDonaldland Meal includes a first-of-its-kind collectable souvenir to unlock those core childhood memories, with one of six to collect!

🍔 A main course

Your choice of a Quarter Pounder, Big Mac or 6-piece Chicken McNuggets (go the nugs!).

🍟 Macca’s world-famous fries

Available in medium or large size.

One of the collectables available in a McDonaldland Meal (six to collect). (Credit: McDonald’s Australia)

Advertisement

Tell me more about the toys!

There are six exclusive collectable tins up for grabs featuring postcards, stickers and more, each inspired by the different characters, including Ronald McDonald, Grimace, Birdie, Hamburglar, Mayor McCheese and the Fry Friends.

Get your hands on the full collection, available to purchase individually or as part of the McDonaldland Meal, because no trip is complete without a souvenir!

Feast your eyes on these Happy Meal toys from the 90s! (Credit: @the_iconic90s on Instagram)

When and where can I get my very own McDonaldland Meal?

If you’re craving a trip down memory lane, get yourself down to your local Maccas (or order on the app for pick-up or delivery) to grab a McDonaldland Meal, starting from $16.60 for a medium-sized meal.

Advertisement

But get in quick because the whimsical meals are available from 13 August, for a limited time.

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use