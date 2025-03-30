While the colourful cast of characters in The White Lotus Season 3 is giving fans a textbook example of what not to do in relationships, in real-life these talented stars get gold stars for the happy and healthy long-term relationships that they have fostered off-screen.

Advertisement

From secret dalliances, meant-to-be-meet cute moments, flings with fellow a-listers, and more, these talented actors and actresses certainly know how to keep their love lives interesting – (even if their on-screen counterparts are highly dysfunctional).

Scroll on to meet everyone the cast of The White Lotus season 3 is dating in real life, as well as which cast members have yet to find ‘The One’ and are happily single.

Meet the real-life partners of The White Lotus Season 3 cast

Proud Leslie says Sam is “the greatest in everything” he does. (Credit: Getty/Binge)

Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell

Leslie and Sam have officially been crowned the first couple of The White Lotus Season 3. She plays straight-laced Kate, while he made a scene-stealing cameo as Rick’s friend Frank.

Advertisement

Leslie admitted in a recent interview that keeping Sam’s lauded appearance a secret during production was tough because “I’m a terrible liar.”

She also said Sam was “amazing” in the hit series.

The pair have been dating since 2007, but don’t plan on tying the knot any time soon.

“We’re very happy,” Sam said in 2022. “We like it just the way it is.”

Advertisement

Walton and his second wife Nadia were set up by a friend. (Credit: Instagram/Binge)

Walton Goggins

On-screen, Walton’s character Rick struggles to let his girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) in.

But in his real life, the actor has been happily married to writer and director Nadia Conners since 2011.

They met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in 2005 and now have a teenage son, Augustus.

Advertisement

Michelle met her Aussie husband Peter in a bar! (Credit: Binge/Instagram)

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle, who plays Jaclyn, has been married to her Australian husband, graphic artist Peter White, for 20 years! They met during a chance encounter in a New York City bar in 2000 and tied the knot five years later in picturesque Port Douglas, QLD.

However, Michelle previously admitted during a TV interview with Conan O’Brien that she never wanted to raise their kids Willow and Tommy Down Under because she didn’t want them to develop Aussie accents!

“They shorten everything; they are very lazy speakers. I can say this because I’m married to one [and] all my friends are Aussies,” she said with a laugh.

Advertisement

Jason and Emma met at a drama school in London. (Credit: Binge/Getty)

Jason Isaacs

When he’s not away working, Jason – aka Ratliff family patriarch Timothy – enjoys a peaceful life in London with his BBC documentary filmmaker wife, Emma Hewitt.

In an interview published in The Big Issue in 2020, Jason paid tribute to his wife of almost 25 years, saying: “Without her, there is no me that I recognise or would want to know.”

Carrie wed her husband Tracy in 2011. (Credit: Getty/Binge)

Advertisement

Carrie Coon

Carrie met her husband, playwright and actor Tracy Letts, at an audition in 2010. The pair now have a son and daughter together.

In 2021, The Gilded Age star told The Guardian “I have a healthy, happy marriage.”

More recently she shut down suggestions she and Tracy were in an open relationship after her comments about their views of monogamy were misinterpreted.

Patrick will marry his fiancee Abby Champion later this year. (Credit: Binge/Instagram

Advertisement

Patrick Schwarzenegger

The eldest son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver is currently planning his wedding to fiancée, Abby Champion. After delaying the ceremony when Patrick landed the role of Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus, the pair will now wed later this year.

Patrick popped the question in 2023, following an eight-year romance. In a recent interview, the rising star told People he knew Abby, a model, was The One after he saw “how much she values family and how similar our core values are”.

All the single ladies: Parker, Aimee Lou, and Natasha are happy being alone… for now! (Credit: Getty)

Who in The White Lotus season three cast is currently single?

While most of The White Lotus gang are head over heels in love, there are a few among them who are just as happy with their single status. Although she was once linked to Idris Elba, Natasha Rothwell – aka spa manager Belinda – says she quite likes “being alone”.

Advertisement

“I realised as I’ve gotten older and with 20 years of therapy that being alone isn’t scary,” Natasha said in an interview last year. She added that she still has so much love in her life, it’s just “platonic and familial”.

Parker Posey, who plays Victoria Ratliff, prefers to keep her private life under wraps. After being linked with Keanu Reeves and singer Ryan Adams, it’s thought Parker is single.

Meanwhile, Aimee Lou Wood – aka Chelsea – was last linked to her Sex Education co-star Connor Swindells. Aimee says they had an “OK break-up” that wasn’t “dramatic”.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement