Farmer Wants A Wife’s Natalie Gruzlewski has her own love story

She has played the role of cupid as co-host of Farmer Wants A Wife, but what about Natalie Gruzlewski’s own love life?

While she does not say much publicly, she is very much loved up with a special someone.

Is Natalie Gruzlewski still married?

Away from the lights and cameras, Natalie is in a loving relationship with her husband Jack Ryan.

The pair tied the knot in 2012 – a year after Natalie split from her first husband, former professional surfer Luke Egan, whom she was married to between 2009 and 2011.

Jack and Natalie held a secret, surprise wedding attended by just their closest family members.

“We thought, let’s just do it,” Jack told The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2012. “We didn’t want a large wedding, we just wanted our close family around one table for a relaxing lunch to celebrate with us.”

Natalie Gruzlewski, her husband Jack and their daughter on holidays. (Credit: Instagram)

Does Natalie Gruzlewski have a child?

At the time, Natalie explained she was pregnant with her first child and wanted to keep the marriage a secret.

“We didn’t tell anyone they were coming to a wedding, so it was a huge surprise,” she said.

“I wore a beautiful Lisa Brown dress, it was so relaxed and amazing,” she said. “We loved every minute of it.”

Nat has a daughter named Olivia. (Credit: Instagram)

In January 2013, Natalie gave birth to the couple’s daughter, Olivia.

They are extremely private about their family life, and rarely post photos of each other on social media. They steer clear of red carpet events and the FWAW host does not tag her husband in photos on social media.

What has Gruzlewski said about motherhood?

However, the FWAW host has spoken about balancing her life on the Gold Coast and travelling for work, and her her love of motherhood.

“I’m absolutely loving being a mum. I feel very blessed to have a healthy little girl and to be living on the coast [Gold Coast],” she said in 2014 to The Australian Women’s Weekly.

Natalie Gruzlewski says she loves being a parent with her husband Jack. Her and her husband Jack like to keep their family life private. (Credit: Instagram)

“It’s gone by in a flash. I try to enjoy every little moment with Olivia.”

At the time, Natalie said the couple had “no plans at this stage for a brother or sister for Olivia”.

“I have the best of both worlds,” the FWAW host said at the time. “But as any mum will tell you it’s about finding that balance.”

