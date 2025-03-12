  •  
Meet new new farmers looking for love on Farmer Wants a Wife

Love is in the air!
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Australia’s favourite bush fairytale is returning for a romantic new season in 2025, and with it, a new batch of farmers looking to find someone to spend the rest of their lives with.

Hailing from all over the country, these single lads are committed to their quest to find true love.

The show has an impressive track record, with 11 marriages and 27 babies (and hopefully counting!).

So scroll on, and get to know the new crop of farmers opening their hearts and lives to love in 2025.

farmer wants a wife 2025 farmers
Farmers Corey, Jarrad, Thomas and Tom are ready for love. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Who are the farmers on Farmer Wants a Wife Australia in 2025?

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Tom, 31

Sheep Farmer, Borambola NSW

This true blue animal-loving sheep farmer from the Riverina region of New South Wales loves being his own boss, working in open spaces, and breathing in clean country air.

Described as “positive” and “jolly,” Tom has some big dreams he’d like to achieve with that special someone.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Thomas, 35

Wheat, Barley and Lentil Farmer, Kimba, SA

As the eldest of this year’s farmers, Thomas isn’t looking to waste any time when it comes to finding “the one.”

Located in the scenic Eyre Peninsula, the 35-year-old says he is open, honest, reliable, and deeply passionate about his work.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Jarrad, 21

Sheep Farmer, Stanthorpe, QLD

He may be the youngest farmer of this cohort, but Jarrad is anything but shy!

This self-described “goofy creative” says he loves to work hard and play hard. As well as finding someone to spend the rest of his life with, the 21-year-old is working hard to kickstart his country music career and even performs in a band.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Corey, 24, Biloela, QLD

Beans, Hay, and Cotton

This fourth-generation farmer makes sure he balances hard work and grit with fun every day.

Much like our other farmers, Corey says family is a big part of his life and he admits he is a larrikin at heart.

When does Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 premiere?

This season of Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere after Easter on Seven and 7plus.

Is anyone from Farmer Wants a Wife still together?

Yes, a lot of the couples from Farmer Wants a Wife Australia are still together. There have been 11 marriages from the show and 27 babies from the Australian edition of the show.

elizabeth-gracie
Journalist

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

