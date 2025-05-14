When it comes to finding love, signing up for a reality television dating show is far from conventional.

But for the farmers plucked from scores of applications, and lucky ladies selected from thousands of hopeful applications looking to meet “the one” on Farmer Wants a Wife, it’s well worth it.

As Australia’s most successful reality dating show, with 16 couples still together, nine marriages, and 26 (yes, 26!) kids, it’s no wonder lonely farmers across the country are eager to take part – and Farmer Corey is no exception!

Farmer Corey has previously told New Idea that he signed up for FWAW after being encouraged by his loved ones. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The fourth-generation mixed-crop farmer from Biloela in Central Queensland has previously admitted to New Idea that he only decided to apply for FWAW after some strong arm-twisting from his best friends.

“The last couple of years, I’ve had mates tag me in the Facebook post for the applications and I just fobbed it off,” the 24-year-old told us ahead of the season 15 premiere.

“I didn’t want to do it. When it happened again this year, I thought, well, I want to have a family young and meet someone to grow old with and find a best friend in life. So, I decided to actually listen to my friends and jumped in and applied.”

Farmer Dustin found love with Sophie on FWAW in 2024, and the couple is still together to this day. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While this may be the case to a certain degree, Farmer Corey’s decision to apply for the show may also stem from seeing what many fans suspect is his distant relative, Dustin Manwaring, find love with Sophie Trethowan on FWAW in 2024, making Farmer Corey…a nepo farmer?

As of the publication of this story, neither Farmer Dustin nor Farmer Dustin has confirmed that they are in fact related; however, given how uncommon their shared last name of Manwaring is, and their shared experience on FWAW, it would be a HUGE coincidence if this were not the case.

Both farmers also followed each other on social media before the 2025 season of FWAW started airing, further cementing the potential family bond between the two.

As for just how closely related they potentially could be, New Idea can confirm that at the very least, they are not first cousins, and are likely just distant relatives.

New Idea has reached out to Farmer Dustin for confirmation.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

