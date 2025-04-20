  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

You won’t believe why Farmer Corey signed up for FWAW

This reluctant romeo is glad he took a leap.
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Loading the player...

From bromances to romances!

Advertisement

Farmer Wants A Wife is back for another season, but one of the men, Farmer Corey, almost let the opportunity to find love on screen pass him by. The fourth-generation mixed-crop farmer admits he  only decided to apply after some strong arm-twisting from his best friends!

“The last couple of years, I’ve had mates tag me in the Facebook post for the applications and I just fobbed it off,” Corey, 24, tells New Idea.

“I didn’t want to do it. When it happened again this year, I thought, well,  I want to have a family young and meet someone  to grow old with and find a best friend in life. So, I decided to actually listen to my friends and jumped in and applied.”

Farmer corey
Corey couldn’t say if he’s found The One! (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement

Corey, who’s one of five siblings, says he doesn’t think he would have applied if he didn’t have encouragement from others.

“It might have crossed my mind, but I don’t think I would’ve had that final nudge to actually have  the confidence to go do  it,” he shares.

“I’ve [watched] the  show for many years and I love seeing the farming side of it. And then you’ve obviously got the real love connections that come out of it. So it’s sort of  a win-win,” he adds.

While agreeing to do Farmer meant Corey had to put his first love – his property – on the back-burner for a short time,  he says it was worth it.

Advertisement

“It’s a small price to  pay, sacrificing the farm  for a little while to hopefully find everlasting love,” he says.

That being said, the country music lover is not looking forward to the fame coming his way. He stresses that he is “absolutely not” planning on becoming an influencer!

farmer corey
Corey really values his friends’ opinions. (Credit: Instagram)

“If I had a choice, I would want nothing  to do with it. I wouldn’t want my love life on television or anything  like that, but I am here  for the right reasons,” he says with a smile.

Advertisement

It’s probably a good thing that he lives in  rural Queensland’s  Biloela, as Corey plans  to “hopefully go back to  a quiet life afterwards”.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Real love starts here banner with a red "Free Trial" button on a blue background.
A woman with long blonde hair in a purple dress smiles in a bright room with plants and hanging lights.
Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

Celia Whitley is New Idea's Entertainment Writer. After receiving her Bachelor of Communication Studies from Auckland University of Technology (AUT) in 2015, she worked in radio and digital audio for several years - including hosting her own radio show. Her love for reality TV skyrocketed in 2020 when she was given the opportunity to host the official Bachelor and Bachelorette New Zealand podcast Can I Steal You For A Second?. In a bid to challenge herself and shake things up, Celia returned to study at a post graduate level at AUT University in 2022, and graduated with a Master of Communication Studies. She moved to Sydney shortly after in August 2024. Now, as a Kiwi living in Australia, she's got her pulse on all the latest local entertainment news from both sides of the ditch.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement