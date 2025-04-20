You won’t believe why Farmer Corey signed up for FWAW

From bromances to romances!

Advertisement

Farmer Wants A Wife is back for another season, but one of the men, Farmer Corey, almost let the opportunity to find love on screen pass him by. The fourth-generation mixed-crop farmer admits he only decided to apply after some strong arm-twisting from his best friends!

“The last couple of years, I’ve had mates tag me in the Facebook post for the applications and I just fobbed it off,” Corey, 24, tells New Idea.

“I didn’t want to do it. When it happened again this year, I thought, well, I want to have a family young and meet someone to grow old with and find a best friend in life. So, I decided to actually listen to my friends and jumped in and applied.”

Corey couldn’t say if he’s found The One! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

Corey, who’s one of five siblings, says he doesn’t think he would have applied if he didn’t have encouragement from others.

“It might have crossed my mind, but I don’t think I would’ve had that final nudge to actually have the confidence to go do it,” he shares.

“I’ve [watched] the show for many years and I love seeing the farming side of it. And then you’ve obviously got the real love connections that come out of it. So it’s sort of a win-win,” he adds.

While agreeing to do Farmer meant Corey had to put his first love – his property – on the back-burner for a short time, he says it was worth it.

Advertisement

“It’s a small price to pay, sacrificing the farm for a little while to hopefully find everlasting love,” he says.

That being said, the country music lover is not looking forward to the fame coming his way. He stresses that he is “absolutely not” planning on becoming an influencer!

Corey really values his friends’ opinions. (Credit: Instagram)

“If I had a choice, I would want nothing to do with it. I wouldn’t want my love life on television or anything like that, but I am here for the right reasons,” he says with a smile.

Advertisement

It’s probably a good thing that he lives in rural Queensland’s Biloela, as Corey plans to “hopefully go back to a quiet life afterwards”.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.