  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT

Meet the contestants looking to find love on Farmer Wants a Wife 2025

These ladies are searching for their happy ending!
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Loading the player...

Turn up the romance and grab your cowboy hats and fairy lights, because Farmer Wants a Wife is back in 2025!

Advertisement

Set to start on Channel Seven and 7plus on April 21, the show promises more love and genuine connections. So far, 16 couples have gone the distance and remained together after meeting on the show.

Hosted by Natalie Gruzlewski, farmers Corey, Thomas, Jarrad, and Tom are ready to find their happily ever afters.

This year, 32 women will put their hearts on the line.

Find out more about the farmers and all of the contestants hoping to win them over on FWAW this year below.

Advertisement

Meet the contestants on Farmer Wants a Wife 2025

Farmer Corey FWAW 2025
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Corey

Corey is an up-and-coming fourth-generation farmer who is ready to find the love of his life and start a family.

Specialising in mixed cropping beans, hay, wheat, and cotton farming, he hails from Biloela in Queensland.

As for what he’s after? A fun-loving, caring, and genuine lady.

Advertisement

“I’m looking for someone who is open, honest and family-oriented. Stability and commitment are also very important to me. I’d like a partner who can enjoy life on the farm. I want a team player and a best mate to take on life with,” he said.

Jamie FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jamie

23, VIC, Speech Pathologist

Millie FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Millie

22, QLD, Aged Care Support Worker

Advertisement
Rosie FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Rosie

22, TAS, Dental Assistant

Keeley FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Keeley

22, VIC, Optometrist

Jadee FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Jadee-Lee

26, QLD, Primary School Teacher

Hunter FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Hunter

23, QLD, Administration Officer

Advertisement
Ellie FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ellie

26, QLD, Early Childhood Educator

Chelsea FWAW
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Chelsea

26, VIC, Registered Nurse

Farmer Tom FWAW 2025
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Tom

Tom loves working in open spaces as a sheep farmer in NSW’s Riverina region. Already a father to one son, he is ready to settle down, get married, and have more children.

Advertisement

He is hoping to meet someone family-minded, passionate about her career, sincere, determined, and optimistic.

“Ideally, a person who will accept me for who I am and bring out the best in me. Also, someone who loves animals and is compassionate towards them,” he said.

The farmer is also a big Taylor Swift fan!

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Katie

30, NSW, Equine Sales

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Natalie

30, QLD, Registered Nurse

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Kaitlin

28, QLD, Department of Education Administration

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Georgie

28, VIC, Registered Nurse

Advertisement
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Emmie-Rose

29, NSW, Fitness Coach

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Emma

27, WA, Registered Nurse

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Eliza

28, VIC, Primary School Teacher

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Bridget

34, NSW, Lawyer

Advertisement
Advertisement
Farmer Jarrad FWAW 2025
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Jarrad

Sheep and hemp farmer Jarrad not only loves his life on the farm, but he is also passionate about making music, singing, and cooking. Those all sound perfect for a romantic date on the farm with a special lady!

Living in Stanthorpe, Queensland, he’s after someone to have fun with, and who is also family-oriented, respectful, and loyal.

“I love having my partner around, but I’m not clingy. If I know I care for them and they care for me, I’m secure in that. I’m confident, warm, and caring,” he said.

Advertisement

As for the most romantic thing he’s ever done? He once drove 22.5 hours from Victoria to Queensland to see a past partner and has written songs for former flames.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Maneesha

25, NSW, Jewellery Business Owner

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Imogen

21, SA, Real Estate Agent

Advertisement
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Lucy

23, VIC, Jillaroo

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Holly

22, QLD, Teacher

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Chloe

21, QLD, Bartender

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ella

22, QLD, Registered Nurse

Advertisement
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Brianna

22, QLD, Jewellery Store Manager

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ashlee

22, VIC, Education Support Worker

Farmer Thomas FWAW 2025
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Farmer Thomas

Wheat, barley, and lentil farmer Thomas calls Kimba home in South Australia. A loving uncle, he would love to have children when the time is right, and get married in the next couple of years.

Advertisement

A lover of the outdoors and the AFL, he hopes to connect with someone who loves doing things in nature like he does, but who also has her own passions.

“When I’m committed to a relationship, I’m in it for the long haul, and I give 110% of my love. I’m supportive of my partner’s dreams and achievements. I’m also romantic,” he said.

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Sophie

32, VIC, Teacher

Advertisement
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Rachael

34, VIC, Construction Coordinator

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Nathania

33, QLD, Blasting Specialist

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ellen

32, WA, Public Servant

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Edwina

29, NSW, Radiographer

Advertisement
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Clarette

35, NSW, Teacher

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ashleen

35, WA, Senior Event Manager

(Credit: Channel Seven)

Claire

31, WA, FIFO Mine Site Admin

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

e harmony
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement