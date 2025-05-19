“My wife needs mum’s approval” says FWAW’s newest arrival Farmer Jack

Following Jarrad’s departure from Farmer Wants A Wife, a new Romeo is riding in to take his place – Farmer Jack!

Originally announced in the initial casting notice last year, Jack, 26, hails from Railton, TAS, where he works on a dairy farm with his sister.

Sitting down with New Idea before his first episode hits screens next week, Jack admits his relationship history is pretty uneventful. He loves music, animals, woodworking, restoring vintage cars, and going to the pub with his mates.

“The dating that I have done, I suppose, hasn’t been all that successful. I haven’t found someone who would be willing to come and live on the farm with me,” he shares.

Dairy farmer Jack will sing Tassie’s praises until, well, the cows come home! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Jack admits taking part in FWAW’s 15th season wasn’t exactly on his bingo card. In fact, he got quite the surprise when producers called him about joining the show.

“My mum signed me up initially!” he tells us, adding, “It was a shock at first. But then, as I thought more about it, it sort of started to make more sense, and I thought, why not give it a crack?

“I did a lot of thinking, and it seemed like a really great opportunity to meet some lovely ladies. And it’s definitely the right time, I suppose, where I felt like that part of my life was lacking a little bit, and I wanted to find a wife, so it all made sense.”

Jack admits he doesn’t speak to his mum about dating much, but feels she “probably knew” about his lacklustre situation.

“There wasn’t much going on, as far as my dating, so that was part of the reason she thought it might be a good idea,” he explains.

‘She wants the best for me, so that’s why she did it.”

Jack and his dog are ready for him to find love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Given the involvement Jack’s mum had in him doing FWAW, it’s vital that whoever he ends up with gets her approval –and is willing to set up home on the Apple Isle!

Jack’s whole family has committed to a life on the land, and he has no plans on becoming the black sheep by moving to the city.

“I’m looking for a down-to-earth girl next door,” he says.

“Someone with a calming temperament who enjoys the simple things in life. A girl who is family-oriented, with a good sense of humour, and willing to move to the country for me. And who wants kids, too!”

Given host Natalie Gruzlewski recently confirmed all the farmers leave loved-up, it seems Jack’s getting his wish. While he’s not giving away specifics, Jack does tease he’s “pretty happy with how everything went. I don’t like to have too many regrets– I’m glad I did it!”

Looks like mother really does know best.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

