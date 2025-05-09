He was devastated when his early favourite, Claire, quit Farmer Wants a Wife after not seeing a future for them, but it appears Farmer Thomas has managed to find love in the end… with Clarette!

Farmer Wants a Wife 2024 contestant Daisy Lamb has claimed that several of this year’s girls have confirmed to her that Thomas, 35, will be riding off into the sunset with Clarette, a school teacher originally from the UK.

“Clarette ends up with Thomas,” Daisy told Chattr.

Daisy, who found love last year with Farmer Todd, added that she believes Clarette and Thomas are still together as of right now, unlike Farmer Jarrad and his pick Chloe, who reportedly broke up shortly after they left FWAW as a couple.

Farmer Thomas has already confessed he can see Clarette fitting into his life in South Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

So, has Clarette moved to Thomas’ farm?

Daisy also claims that Clarette has packed up her life in New South Wales and moved to Thomas’s wheat, barley, and lentil property in Kimba, South Australia.

“I was told by a couple of the girls from Thomas’ farm that Clarette is actually living at the farm. She is a teacher, so I’m assuming that she’s relocated and she’s working at a school there,” Daisy further claimed to Chattr.

Daisy’s comments follow FWAW host Natalie Gruzlewski’s recent confirmation that this season ends with all of the farmers choosing someone.

After Claire (left) quit, Thomas connected quickly with Clarette. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“I don’t want to give too much away [but] I can say all of our farmers find love,” Natalie told New Idea’s sister publication, WHO, earlier this month.

From the get-go, Clarette, 35, has made no secret that she’s into Thomas. In her pre-season Q&A, she explained that she was attracted to Thomas because: “He likes the beach and sports, which are two of my interests. I also like that he is looking for a free-spirited adventurer, as I’d say that I fit that bill.”

Thomas also recently said on-screen that he can see Clarette fitting into his life in Kimba, on South Australia’s Eyre Peninsula, very well.

One year on, Daisy and Todd are still loved up! (Credit: Channel Seven & Instagram.)

Meanwhile, Daisy certainly has a lot to say about this year’s season of FWAW.

She recently responded to some fan chatter about Clarette being unhappy with her edit, saying she has “100 per cent” received the villain edit when in reality, “she is lovely according to other ladies on that farm”.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

