New Idea can exclusively reveal the moment Clarette’s world came crashing down on Farmer Wants a Wife, and it involved an airport snap of Farmer Thomas with former frontrunner Claire.

While Claire may have left FWAW weeks earlier. It turns out her story with Farmer Thomas was far from over

According to our insider, producers encouraged Clarette to take a look at Thomas’s phone during filming, and what she found left her rattled and questioning his commitment to her.

This selfie of Claire with Thomas was captured on their last day together in November 2024. (Credit: Supplied)

“She didn’t go through every message,” says the source, “but what caught her eye was a photo of Farmer Thomas and Claire at the airport, grinning from ear to ear.”

“They looked really happy together,” the source adds.

“And that was hard for Clarette to see. Especially as she’d been trying so hard to build something real with him.”

The image, captured during a secret catch-up after Claire left the farm, sparked a wave of insecurities for Clarette.

“It threw everything into doubt for her,” dishes our source.

“She couldn’t stop wondering whether Farmer Thomas had truly moved on… or if he was still hung up on Claire.”

At the time, Farmer Thomas reassured Clarette that he was committed to their relationship.

“It really shook her confidence. She kept thinking, ‘Will he ever look that happy with me?’”

After Claire (left) quit, Thomas connected quickly with Clarette. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Despite his best efforts to smooth things over, the damage was already done.

“The producers intervened and put some space between them. Which only made things worse,” confirmed a source on set.

Clarette was left to seek refuge in the other ladies, who were equally put off by what they were being told.

While Farmer Thomas had already confessed to the ladies that he had seen Claire off at the airport, nobody had expected the series of texts and photos to still be exchanged.

Clarette has been left heartbroken over Thomas’ actions. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Only last week, another insider source revealed exclusively to New Idea that Clarette had “felt like producers were dangling the happy ending just out of reach,” after the arrival of four new intruders to Thomas’ farm.

“She thought Claire’s departure meant she was home free,” the production insider shared at the time.

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Clarette had moved to Kimba to work as a teacher, and was living with Thomas on his farm, leaving many fans to speculate that she would be the lucky lady the farmer would commit himself to at the end of the series.

Still, it begs the question, if Farmer Thomas were to split with the lady he picks (which many believe to be Clarette), would he be picking up the phone to Claire?

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

