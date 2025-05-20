Calling all golden farmers! You asked, and they’re listening!

Amid fan calls for Farmer Wants A Wife to introduce an over-30 age requirement for both the farmers and the ladies, New Idea can reveal producers have indeed been approaching more “mature men” to sign up for the series, as applications open for the 2026 season.

This year’s crop of farmers is a mix of ages, with Jarrad, 21, Corey, 24, Thomas, 35, and Tom, 31. Intruder Farmer Jack is 26 years old.

In a FWAW Facebook group, a 40-something farmer named Alistair, from Central West NSW, revealed he’d been sent an email from producers, asking if he would be interested in becoming one of the suitors.

Could FWAW producers change up the show by casting some golden farmers? (Credit: Supplied)

Alistair shared a screenshot of the email, which contained a link to the application form and told him it was “super easy” to fill in, while also promising that “this show works!”

One TV insider told New Idea that FWAW producers could be taking a leaf out of The Golden Bachelor’s playbook.

Channel Nine’s incoming dating show, coincidentally fronted by former FWAW host Samantha Armytage, is revamping the franchise by having a 50-something suitor wining and dining women within his age bracket.

When it airs, the show will follow Barry “Bear” Myrden’s journey to find love.

Farmer Jarrad, at 21 years old, was the youngest suitor to star on the 2025 season of FWAW. (Credit: Channel Seven)

The host already told The Daily Telegraph that the show has already been filmed and the love stories were “fantastic”.

“No doubt producers will be watching The Golden Bachelor very closely to see how viewers respond,” the source said. “If that show goes down a treat, I imagine we’ll be seeing quite a few silver foxes and mature ladies on Farmer next year.”

If you want to find out more about how much contestants get paid and the application, click here.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

