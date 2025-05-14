Farmer Wants a Wife has long held the reputation for being Australia’s most successful reality dating show, and the 2025 season is gearing up to be no exception to this!

Over the years, countless farmers have fallen head over heels with countless ladies, with plenty of marriages and even babies quickly following.

This year, self-described romantic Farmer Tom from the regional NSW community of Borambola is taking part, and putting his heart on the line on national TV in his quest to find “the one.”

While the season is still airing, it hasn’t stopped fans from speculating which of his suitors wins his affections on the show.

Farmer Tom is looking to settle down and start a family. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who does Farmer Tom end up with on Farmer Wants a Wife?

While whispers have been rife over which lucky ladies Farmer Thomas and Farmer Corey end up with on the show, the spoilers have been few and far between for Farmer Tom.

We do have confirmation, however, that the 31-year-old does indeed find love on season 15 of FWAW thanks to none other than Natalie Gruzlewski.

Speaking exclusively to our sister publication, WHO, the beloved host said “all” of the farmers “find love” ahead of the season premiere.

While this does sound promising, this doesn’t mean these relationships have lasted since filming wrapped.

In fact, it’s been reported that Farmer Jarrad split with his final pick, Chloe, just three days after filming wrapped.

Eliza and Georgie are currently the frontrunners to steal Farmer Tom’s heart. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Currently, Farmer Tom has several ladies that he is still getting to know on his farm: Intruders Emily and Madyson, and original ladies Georgie and Eliza.

Given that Georgie and Eliza have spent more time with Farmer Tom, fans are certain one of them will be his final pick, as they have had more time to deepen their connection.

Both women are based in Victoria and would have to relocate, but with Eliza being a Primary School Teacher and Georgie being a Registered Nurse, both women would easily be able to find new jobs if they moved in with Farmer Tom.

