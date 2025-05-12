Even though Farmer Wants a Wife is still airing and Farmer Corey is yet to reveal his final pick, eagle-eyed fans are certain Keeley is the lucky lady who has stolen his heart on the show.

The pair instantly hit it off when they first met and then shared a romantic 24-hour date together.

Since then, fans have been commenting with their excitement and hopes that they leave the show as a couple.

So, how do we know if he has chosen Keeley?

Find out what we have discovered below.

Farmer Corey and Keeley shared a romantic 24-hour date. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Has the winner been leaked for Farmer Corey on FWAW?

While Keeley’s social media posts are not suspicious and don’t give anything away, her follower list says otherwise.

New Idea can exclusively reveal that Keeley is currently following Corey’s sister, Mariah Manwaring, on Instagram. If that’s not a sign, we don’t know what is!

At the moment, Mariah’s Instagram account is private, so there is no way of telling if she follows her in return. There’s also no indication if her account has always been set to private, but nonetheless, it is very telling.

Earlier this year, Keeley also posted a couple of Instagram stories, where she gushed about receiving flowers.

In one caption, she wrote “Always having my day made, luckiest girl”, and “Could get used to these work deliveries” in the second.

Were these flowers from Farmer Corey? (Credit: Instagram)

Another key sign that she and Farmer Corey are together after meeting on FWAW is on Farmer Corey’s Instagram account. Although he is not in control of his social media account while the show is airing, there have only been a couple of posts with his ladies.

Recently, a photo was posted from the rodeo from his account, and Keeley, Hunter, Chelsea and Jadee-Lee were tagged in the photo. However, he was also tagged in a joint post with Keeley after their solo date. ln the caption, she wrote “Smitten 🥰.”

It might not seem like much, but it’s the only joint post on his account. If we look at Farmer Jarrad’s account, there was a joint post uploaded after his 24 hour date with Chloe, who he later declared his feelings for. There aren’t any joint posts on Farmer Thomas’ Instagram page with his ladies, so it is all very intriguing!

Only time will tell if these two are made to be!

