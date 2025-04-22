Every season of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia brings with it a new crop of single women looking to find “the one” – but sadly, not every participant walks away with their happily ever after.

Advertisement

Each competes for their respective farmers’ heart, while also coming to terms with what life on a farm would be like for them if they were to win it – it’s certainly not an easy feat!

For season 15 of FWAW Australia, four farmers are on the hunt to find that special someone to settle down with: Farmer Thomas, Farmer Corey, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Jarrad.

While their decisions about who to send home haven’t been easy, fan favourite host Natalie Gruzlewski is there every step of the way to guide them as they make sure difficult decisions regarding the affairs of their heart.

Scroll on to see every contestant who has been eliminated from FWAW Australia, and in what order, so far.

Advertisement

Who has left Farmer Wants a Wife 2025?

Farmer Thomas’ ladies:

Farmer Thomas. (Credit: Channel Seven)

(Credit: Channel Seven) Edwina, Sophie, and Ashleen Episode one After the first round of speed dates, it was these three ladies who were left heartbroken after Farmer Thomas opted not to bring them back to his farm in Kimba, South Australia. “I’m obviously sad, it just seems to be a recurring thing – you know, that constant rejection,” a visibly emotional Sophie shared with producers after finding out she was being sent home.

Farmer Corey. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Advertisement

(Credit: Channel Seven) Ellie, Jamie, and Ellie Episode one Sadly for this beautiful trio, Farmer Corey did not choose to take them back to his farm in Biloela, Queensland, following the speed dates. “I feel like I’ve made an absolute fool of myself,” a heartbroken Millie confessed to the crew after being rejected.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement