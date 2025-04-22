  •  
Advertisement
Home ENTERTAINMENT TV

All the ladies who have been sent home so far on Farmer Wants a Wife

Sadly not every lady has won the heart of their Farmer.
elizabeth-gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Every season of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia brings with it a new crop of single women looking to find “the one” – but sadly, not every participant walks away with their happily ever after.

Advertisement

Each competes for their respective farmers’ heart, while also coming to terms with what life on a farm would be like for them if they were to win it – it’s certainly not an easy feat!

For season 15 of FWAW Australia, four farmers are on the hunt to find that special someone to settle down with: Farmer Thomas, Farmer Corey, Farmer Tom, and Farmer Jarrad.

While their decisions about who to send home haven’t been easy, fan favourite host Natalie Gruzlewski is there every step of the way to guide them as they make sure difficult decisions regarding the affairs of their heart.

Scroll on to see every contestant who has been eliminated from FWAW Australia, and in what order, so far.

Advertisement

Who has left Farmer Wants a Wife 2025?

Farmer Thomas’ ladies:

farmer thomas
Farmer Thomas. (Credit: Channel Seven)
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Edwina, Sophie, and Ashleen

Episode one

After the first round of speed dates, it was these three ladies who were left heartbroken after Farmer Thomas opted not to bring them back to his farm in Kimba, South Australia.

“I’m obviously sad, it just seems to be a recurring thing – you know, that constant rejection,” a visibly emotional Sophie shared with producers after finding out she was being sent home.

Farmer Corey’s ladies:

Farmer Corey FWAW 2025
Farmer Corey. (Credit: Channel Seven)
Advertisement
(Credit: Channel Seven)

Ellie, Jamie, and Ellie

Episode one

Sadly for this beautiful trio, Farmer Corey did not choose to take them back to his farm in Biloela, Queensland, following the speed dates.

“I feel like I’ve made an absolute fool of myself,” a heartbroken Millie confessed to the crew after being rejected.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Start your journey to find love for FREE today, with eHarmony.

Advertisement
e harmony
elizabeth-gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Senior Digital Content Producer

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer for New Idea where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement