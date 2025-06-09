His journey to find love may have been bumpy, but for Farmer Thomas, it was all worth it to meet Clarette, who ultimately stole his heart on the 15th season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The 35-year-old signed up for FWAW after struggling to find a partner willing to live on the land alongside him in his remote farming community of Kimba, South Australia.

Located hundreds of kilometres away from Adelaide, and with a population of only 1000, the wheat, barley, and lentil farmer was hopeful he’d find a special lady who would not only fall in love with him, but also the land that holds such a dear place in his heart.

And now, he’s achieved just that, with him and Clarette falling hard and fast for one another and declaring their love for each other in the June 9th episode.

“You’d make the most beautiful wife and mother. I love you,” Farmer Thomas confessed to Clarette. (Credit: Channel Seven)

“We’ve had our ups and downs, but we’ve managed to get through them strong. I can be myself around you, and you laugh at my bad jokes,” a visibly emotional Thomas declared to Clarette as he revealed she was his final pick.

“You’d make the most beautiful wife and mother. I love you,” he then told her, to which an overjoyed Clarette responded with “I love you too.”

“It’s been hard at times, and it’s tested us, but I’ve always said if we can get through this, we can get through anything. I just think you’re an amazing person inside and out, and I’ve been waiting and hoping for you, and you’re here,” she then told her beau before they exchanged a romantic kiss.

In a later interview with producers on camera, Clarette said it felt “amazing” to be in love and that she couldn’t wait for her future with Thomas.

“We’re in love, it’s official,” she confessed on camera, with Thomas adding that he was “speechless” that Clarette returned his feelings.

It was practically love at first sight for these two. (Credit: Channel Seven)

While their road to happiness wasn’t without its hurdles, it was clear from their first speed date that Thomas and Clarette, also 35, had an undeniable connection.

Just prior to Thomas’ emotional declaration of love towards the British school teacher, the farmer confessed to the cameras that there was no doubt in his mind that he could see a future with the blonde bombshell.

“I want a wife and a family, and just to create memories with an amazing person. And I believe Clarette can be that person,” he shared, a huge grin adorning his face.

“I came here to find a wife, and I don’t want to waste any more time,” he then added.

As proof of his commitment to her, Thomas also surprised Clarette with a series of videos recorded by her family members giving their blessing to the couple.

The lovebirds are reportedly still together and living on Thomas’ farm in South Australia. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Farmer Thomas and Clarette from Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 still together?

Yes, Farmer Thomas and Clarette are still together!

New Idea can confirm that Clarette permanently relocated to Kimba to live with Thomas on his farm in early 2025, and is currently working at a local school where she is teaching secondary English.

We can’t see what the future has in store for this couple!

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

