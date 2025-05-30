We’re getting to the prickly – or should we say pick-ly – end of the season!

This week sees the Farmers introducing their remaining ladies to their families, which is often quite a big deal.

The ladies work to put their best foot forward for the meetings, eager to impress their farmers’ families.

Thomas’ mum and dad are popular Kimba residents. (Credit: Facebook).

And of course, it helps the Farmers get an idea of what the ladies are like around their family, and a true test as to whether or not they would be a good fit.

While there are teary meetings with mums and dads across the country, allegedly in Kimba, a different scenario plays out…

Instead of introducing Clarette to his parents, John and Bernadette Freeth, and sister Kate, word on the street is that Farmer Thomas only takes her to meet his namesake, Uncle Tom.

A production insider tells New Idea that the Farmers get to choose who they nominate to meet girls.

As he is very close to his Uncle Tom, he opted to select him for the all-important on-screen job.

Clarette has fallen hard for Thomas. (Credit: Channel Seven).

However, a second source wonders if the Freeths might have gotten wind of Clarette’s “competitive nature”.

A fellow contestant dishes, “It started to feel like she just wanted to win … I think those vibes were being heard from Thomas’ parents, and that is where the mystery may be in their absence.”

Even though they didn’t appear on screen, Thomas’ family is a huge part of his life.

Farmer Thomas is said to be very close to his uncle. (Credit: Channel Seven).

“They are hilarious,” a local in Kimba reveals. “His mum is a hoot! It is a real shame viewers won’t get to meet them.

All signs are pointing to Thomas picking Clarette as his chosen one, with her notably working at a primary school near his farm.

Hopefully, by now, she’s met the parents in real life!

