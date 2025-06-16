Are Farmer Jack and Sarah still together from Farmer Wants a Wife?

His journey to find love may have been short, but boy was it sweet for Farmer Jack, who ultimately had his heart stolen by Sarah Linklater on the 15th season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

The 26-year-old signed up for FWAW after being encouraged by his mum to put his heart on the line and find someone to settle down with on his family farm in the rural community of Railton in northern Tasmania.

Located just 20 minutes outside of the regional city of Devenport, which boasts a population of just over 25,000, Jack hoped that taking part in the reality dating series, he’d be able to find someone to start a family with and marry after exhausting his options back home.

Entering the season as an “intruder” farmer, he very quickly whittled down a group of eight gorgeous ladies to five, two, and finally one to start a relationship with in the real world: Sarah.

The look of love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

After saying a tough final farewell to Olivia, a besotted Jack wore his heart on his sleeve as he confessed the true depths of his feelings to Sarah and revealed to her that it was she he wanted to spend the rest of his life with.

“Seeing how close you are with your family and friends, it did put some doubts into my mind about how you’d go in Tassie long-term because I’d hate to take you away from your home. Although I’d give it my all, I don’t know if my all would be enough for you. Despite all that, my feelings for you have grown from strong to stronger, and whether we are sitting in silence or talking for hours, I feel at ease with you. I’ve always felt pulled back to you and always have you on my mind,” he spoke from the heart.

“I can’t imagine my future without you. Sarah, you are a risk, but you are a risk I am willing to take. I do feel like I’m falling in love with you. Would you like to share your future with me?”

A thrilled Sarah then responded with “of course,” her adoration for Jack clear.

“It’s been so amazing being around you, you just make me feel so incredible. I feel like we are just getting closer and closer. I’m just so excited, and I just can’t wait to learn more about you and spend time planning our future together,” she told him before the pair exchanged a sweet kiss to seal the deal.

Personal assistant Sarah was a front-runner to steal Jack’s heart from the very beginning. (Credit: Channel Seven)

From the very beginning, it was clear that the 29-year-old had the “down-to-earth, girl-next-door” vibes that Jack was looking for.

With a shared love of the little things in life, a desire to start a family young, and a willingness to share all that life on the land had to offer, Sarah was a frontrunner from the get-go.

There was an instant spark between the lovebirds during the speed dating round, where, soon after, Jack chose Sarah to spend a romantic 24-hour solo date with him on his farm.

While there were several obstacles that the pair had to face in the following weeks as Jack got to know his fellow suitors, it was clear Sarah was always at the front of his mind, especially given just how strong their romantic and physical connection was from the start.

It certainly seems as if this farmer has found his wife! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Farmer Jack and Sarah from Farmer Wants a Wife 2025 still together?

Yes, Farmer Jack and Sarah are still together!

New Idea can exclusively reveal that Sarah is currently living at least part-time with Jack on his farm and has been spotted around town running errands for her beau.

While it’s unclear whether or not the Cairns resident has relocated on a more permanent basis to be with her dairy farmer boyfriend, their relationship has clearly only grown in strength in the months since filming wrapped.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

