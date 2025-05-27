Farmer Jack may have arrived to Farmer Wants a Wife later than his fellow farmers, but the 26-year-old is just as committed in his quest to find love on the hugely successful reality TV dating series.

Signing up for the series with some encouragement from his mum, the dairy farmer has struggled in the past to find a partner who is willing to live on the land with him in the rural community of Sheffield, Tasmania.

Despite being located less than 30 minutes from the regional city of Devonport, living full-time on a farm isn’t for everyone.

“The dating that I have done, I suppose, hasn’t been all that successful. I haven’t found someone who would be willing to come and live on the farm with me,” he has previously shared with New Idea.

“I’m looking for a down-to-earth girl next door. Someone with a calming temperament who enjoys the simple things in life. A girl who is family-oriented, with a good sense of humour, and willing to move to the country for me. And who wants kids, too!”

After the initial round of speed dates, Farmer Jack invited Monique, Hayley, Olivia, and Sarah back to his farm. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Luckily for Jack, all the ladies who have signed up for FWAW are ready and willing to relocate should they happen to fall in love with him.

After a round of speed dates with eight hopefuls in episode 12, the talented woodworker was given the option by host Natalie Gruzlewski to bring back five lucky ladies to his farm. However, Jack opted only to bring four of his suitors back to his farm as he didn’t “want to lead anyone on” – a series first.

As he said farewell to Eva, Chelsea, Samantha, and Rebecca, he invited Monique, Hayley, Olivia, and Sarah back to his Sheffield farm, with the later receiving the first 24-hour date.

Fans are convinced that Farmer Jack will end up choosing Sarah, a 29-year-old personal assistant from Queensland. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Who does Farmer Jack pick on Farmer Wants a Wife?

After choosing Sarah to spend a romantic 24 hours with at his farm without the other ladies present, fans are convinced that this will solidify their connection and see Farmer Jack commit himself to her by the end of the show.

As an eager musician himself, it seemed like Sarah’s admission that she loved karoake was a green flag in Jack’s eyes, as was the delicious sushi dinner Jack organised for Sarah after hearing of her love for Japan.

And how could we forget that jewelry box Jack handmade for Sarah?

Given the duo have already shared their first kiss, and were acting incredibly close during their time together, it will be difficult for the remaining three ladies to make an impression. But only time will tell!

