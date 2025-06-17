It was a bumpy road to happiness, but one that was ultimately paved with love for Farmer Corey and his final pick, Keeley, on season 15 of Farmer Wants a Wife Australia.

From the very start, the 22-year-old optometrist was a front-runner from his affections, winning the 24-year-old over with her down-to-earth and easy-going nature.

While the lovebirds did have their fair share of hardships as they worked to deepen their romantic connection, it was all worthwhile for the duo, who are now exiting the show having found that special someone to spend the rest of their lives with.

The look of love. (Credit: Channel Seven)

As he prepared to make his final decision between Keeley and Chloe after both women confessed to him they were falling in love with him on their final dates, it was clear Corey was struggling between his head and his heart.

Ultimately, however, his heart and his love for Keeley triumphed!

“To me, [being in a relationship with you] is going to be a risk; however, it’s a risk that will be worth it,” an emotional Farmer Corey told Keeley as he revealed he wanted to be with her, and not Chloe.

“I feel as though I can be my true, authentic self around you, Keeley. It makes me very happy to say, but I feel like I’m falling in love with you. Will you make me the happiest man and join me on this next exciting chapter of life?

A thrilled Keeley then responded with a quick “yes”, telling her new beau that it was exciting to hear that he returned her feelings.

Corey and Keeley have plenty of BIG plans for their shared future! (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Farmer Corey and Keeley from Farmer Wants a Wife still together?

At Corey’s final decision, he revealed that he was well and truly “in love” with Keeley.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t in love. It’s a feeling that you get with someone that you can’t describe, and everything feels so right, you feel so warm and safe and happy, and I feel like I’ve got that with Keeley,” he said at the time.

“Hopefully, in the next two or three years, I’ll pop the question and we’ll be married by that point in time. In five years down the track, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t imagining having a couple of kids running around. It’s the dream.”

“I’m pretty confident saying I think I’ve found my wife.”

In the months since filming wrapped, it seems as though Keeley has yet to officially move to Corey’s farm in Bilolea; however, based on her social media activity, she and Corey still look like they are happily in a long-distance relationship.

