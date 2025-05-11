It’s recently been suggested that she’s the one to win Farmer Thomas’ heart, but the road to love is proving rocky for Clarette.

This week on Farmer Wants a Wife, a new crop of ladies arrive at all the farms. As a result, Clarette gets the heave-ho as Thomas, 35, prioritises getting to know the ‘intruders’.

“He had far less time for Clarette, that’s for sure. Thomas wanted to do the right thing and spend time with the newbies,” a source close to the show tells New Idea.

And supposedly Clarette, also 35, isn’t too happy about it.

Newbies Laura, Jessica, Tayla, and Kirrin are monopolising Thomas’ time. (Credit: Channel Seven)

Described by some crew members as being “competitive” and “not someone who likes a curveball”, Clarette was reportedly blindsided by the surprise twist, says a second FWAW source.

“Clarette felt like producers were dangling the happy ending just out of reach,” says the source.

“She thought Claire’s departure meant she was home free.

“She really thought it was locked in. But then these new girls came in. There were moments she was openly telling producers, ‘Don’t do this to me. You’ve already made it look like I’m The One. Why bring them in now?” alleges the source.

After Claire (left) quit, Clarette felt like nothing was standing in her and Thomas’ way. (Credit: Channel Seven)

What does Clarette ask of Farmer Thomas?

In fact, we hear Clarette was so upset by the plot twist, she might have pleaded with Thomas to choose her there and then, and leave the show early together, like Farmer Jarrad had just done with his pick, Chloe.

While Thomas remained calm and diplomatic on screen, tensions apparently brewed behind the scenes. One source says there was some fear he might even quit after Claire left, as he truly felt a connection with her.

Although Clarette has made herself integral to the action on the farm, she’s been conspicuously absent when it’s come time to promote FWAW.

The school teacher, originally from the UK, hasn’t posted on her social media since she announced her spot on the show in April. And last week, despite multiple requests from New Idea to hold an interview, she was unable to commit to a time.

There’s growing talk that Clarette has gone to ground as she is unhappy with her edit. Daisy Lamb, from Farmer Wants a Wife 2024, responded to fan chatter last week, saying Clarette’s “100 per cent” got the villain edit and that “she is lovely according to other ladies on that farm”.

Watch Farmer Wants a Wife on Channel 7 and 7plus.

