Ex-FWAW contestant spills behind the scenes secrets from show

Fans insist that it’s way more wholesome than Married At First Sight, but Farmer Wants A Wife is seemingly just as capable of bringing the drama as its reality rival.

Advertisement

Amid an upcoming cast exodus that reportedly sees multiple girls leaving the show within hours of arriving on the farms, one contestant has made some bold allegations about the making of Farmer, implying that production often borders on being torturous!

The shock exits play out this week. It’s believed the girls who pack their bags are matched with Farmers Tom and Thomas, with Tom only learning of the departure after it happened!

Having someone leave without saying goodbye or explaining why to his face would have been tough for Tom.

Some curveballs are said to be thrown towards Farmer Tom. (Credit: Channel 7).

Advertisement

He previously told New Idea that open communication is the thing he values most when it comes to being in a romantic partnership.

“It’s important to talk to each other,” he explained. “True love is a must, and there needs to be genuine respect.”

It’s thought that some of the girls opted to leave because they had an early intuition that there was no future with their respective farmers.

However, some TV insiders wonder if they weren’t also unhappy with the production side of things, especially if they were dealing with the same conditions that previous cast member Ellen Dunger alleges went down on the 2024 season.

Advertisement

A screenshot of one of Ellen’s Instagram stories. (Credit: Instagram).

Ellen competed for the affections of Farmer Todd last year. As she watched the premiere episode, Ellen shared some details about her experience filming Farmer while defending this year’s ladies.

They were being slammed for getting emotional after the Speed Dates when they hadn’t even formed any real connections with the farmers.

“These girls will be criticised for being upset, but they have literally spent back-to-back days … filming until it is dark,” Ellen wrote on one Instagram Story.

Advertisement

“It’s so emotionally draining, and you get exhausted.” On another, she claimed they get served “warm champagne” and that the cheese platters are often left sitting out “for hours”.

Over on Facebook, in a group dedicated to Farmer, Ellen spilled more production secrets, saying the show isn’t “scripted” but is “orchestrated”.

Ellen Dunger on Farmer Wants A Wife last year. (Credit: Channel 7).

“They are up at dawn and filming until dark,” she commented on one post. “Hair and make-up have to be the same every day. They are grilled on emotions all day by producers. They fill your head with all these expectations, but they all bring up all these memories of failed relationships.”

Advertisement

“By the end of the third day of Speed Dates (that’s what last year was), the girls are so emotionally exhausted and mentally drained. The tears would be from that. I was wrecked after one day and 15 hours of filming. Imagine doing three.

“Literally, during our lunch break, we were locked in our Budget rental van and brought lunch. We had to be accompanied to use the portaloos. It’s not glamorous at all.”

Ellen emphasised on Instagram that she holds no grudges, but just wanted to let people know about her experiences on Farmer. A journalist by trade, she said it’s natural for her to gather information and “get a message across”.