Farmer Wants A Wife star Daisy Lamb has shared a series of old photos, and she has undergone quite the transformation.

In the slew of images – which featured the reality star in uniforms from her previous jobs – Daisy’s now-brunette locks were blonde and straight.

Along with the throwback photos, the 28-year-old shared details that “Farmer didn’t show”.

“In 2014, 18 year old, baby Dais began her real estate career at Elders in Wentworth as a Property Manager,” Daisy wrote in the caption.

Daisy used to have blonde hair. (Credit: Instagram) She used to work in real estate. (Credit: Instagram)

“Late 2015 marked my transition into the legal industry as a Conveyancer at Maloney Anderson Legal and then Allstate Conveyancing in Mildura.”

In her early twenties, Daisy moved to Townsville “diving back into real estate”.

“When the world shut down in 2020, I seized the opportunity to launch my online PT business and left the real estate industry to pursue my incredible career in the fitness industry.”

Now, at age 28, Daisy works in sales in Narrabri, NSW.

“It’s clear that this journey in real estate has been fuelled by my relentless pursuit of growth and new challenges, and I’m excited for what the future holds 💥.”

Followers were quick to comment on the old photos and insight into Daisy’s career.

Daisy captured Todd’s heart on Farmer Wants A Wife. (Credit: Seven)

“Definitely like your hair dark. It really suits you. Congratulations on your new job. 💙🥂,” one wrote.

“Well done Daisy. Love your hair dark x,” another added.

“Proud of you ,” a third penned.

Daisy captured Farmer Todd’s heart on the latest season of Farmer Wants A Wife. Now, they live together on Todd’s northern NSW farm.

They want to start a family soon. (Credit: New Idea)

Speaking to New Idea last month, Daisy acknowledged that it would “take a while to establish (her) career in such a small town”.

“But it’s fantastic,” she gushed.

Though it’s early days, the pair are already eager to expand their family.

“There’s definitely kids in the future,” Daisy told us exclusively.

“We talk about kids all the time. We actually sat down last week and went through names which we did and didn’t like!”

