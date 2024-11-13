This limited-time only Taco Bell x Doritos collab is flamin’ hot!

The fast food gods of Australia have answered our prayers for a seriously spicy nacho dish that brings together two iconic brands: Taco Bell and Doritos.

Following in the footsteps of previous fan favourite collaborations such as the ‘Mitey G‘ taco that was crafted in collaboration with Vegetime, Taco Bell has taken it upon itself to create a brand new nacho dish that will have lovers of Mexican cuisine in a frenzy!

While Doritos is no stranger to releasing all sorts of weird and wacky flavours (lest we forget the controversial coriander flavoured Doritos of 2023), its partnership with Taco Bell is perhaps its best one yet – and makes the most sense.

The new menu items brings together all our favourite things! (Credit: Supplied)

Together, the brands have launched the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nachos, a moreish dish that features a base layer of the bestselling Doritos Flamin’ Hot Cheese Supreme corn chips for the ultimate crunch and is topped with Taco Bell’s classic nachos ingredients.

Add on your choice of protein, stack on the cheese, sour cream, guacamole (a must), tomato salsa, and a generous coating of Taco Bell’s heated Lava sauce and you’ll be left with a new favourite way to enjoy your nachos.

“At Taco Bell, we are famous for our crunchy, cheesy, spicy and saucy food. We are very excited to bring the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nachos to life for Australians,” Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell Australia tells New Idea.

“With its perfect blend of all the things we do well, these nachos are sure to satisfy heat lovers everywhere.”

Tracy Hardwick, Marketing Director for PepsiCo ANZ, Snack Brands (the parent company of Doritos) shared this sentiment, telling New Idea that the brand was “excited to be partnering with Taco Bell to turn up the heat and bring a spicy twist to Taco Bell’s much-loved, delicious nachos.”

Will you be trying the flamin’ hot nachos? (Credit: Supplied)

If you’re looking to try this finger-licking limited-edition menu item for yourself, the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nachos are just $11.95.

Available nationwide from your local Taco Bell until Wednesday, December 4.