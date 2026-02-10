Macca’s new Siracha brekkie range is something to get fired up about

Honey Sriracha at breakfast?! It’s another case of don’t knock it until you’ve tried it, and it’s a bold new brekkie that’s coming to a McDonald’s near you!

Keep scrolling to discover the Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie Range.

Who’s hungry?! (Credit: Supplied)

What is the Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie range from McDonald’s?

Say hello to Macca’s hottest new offering! The Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie range is a hot new take on some of our favourite breakfast faves, bringing together the sweetness of honey with the fiery kick of sriracha.

“Breakfast sets the tone for the whole day, and we know Aussies love bold flavours that fuel them for whatever comes next,” says Amanda Nakad, Marketing Director of Menu and Brand for McDonald’s Australia.

“With the new Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie Range, we’re bringing a sweet heat twist to our Big Brekkie classic menu icons, designed to satisfy and make mornings easy, no matter how busy everyone is.”

Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie Burger (Credit: Supplied)

🍔 Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie Burger

For when you have a serious appetite in the mornings, meet the breakfast of absolute champions.

Tuck into two beef patties, a crispy hash brown, cheese, two rashers of bacon and a freshly cracked egg in between a toasted sesame bun, topped with Honey Sriracha sauce that’s sweet, spicy, and guaranteed to wake up your tastebuds.

Honey Sriracha Mighty McMuffin (Credit: Supplied)

🌶️ Honey Sriracha Mighty McMuffin

Think your OG Mighty McMuffin…but mightier. Bite into an English McMuffin stacked with two rashers of bacon, an egg, cheese, a sausage patty and that crave-tastic Honey Sriracha drizzle that takes your breakfast from classic to next-level irresistible.

Honey Sriracha Mega Brekkie McWrap (Credit: Supplied)

🥓 Honey Sriracha Mega Brekkie McWrap

The Honey Sriracha Mega Brekkie McWrap brings a sweet and spicy twist to the existing Mega Brekkie McWrap, packed with two sausage patties, two slices of bacon, an egg, crispy hash brown, melty cheese and a generous hit of Honey Sriracha, all wrapped in a large white tortilla.

How can I try the Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie range?

The Honey Sriracha Big Brekkie range hits your local Macca’s from Wednesday, 11 February, available via drive-thru, front counter, kiosk and the MyMacca’s app.

But don’t sleep on it, the range is available for a limited time only!

