Turn up the heat on your next dinner date with these spicy recipes

Dinner dates can often get repetitive and tiresome, so why not spice things up!

Rather than spending hours deciding what to eat, we’ve found the best solution to your planning woes while adding that extra spark to your next dinner date.

EveryPlate has launched a first-of-its-kind series of spicy audio recipes that promise to turn the heat up in your kitchen.

Scroll on for everything you need to know.

Spice up your date night with these audio recipes. (Credit: EveryPlate)

What is Plates of Passion?

Plates of Passion is a new series of audio recipes inspired by the nation’s love of spicy novels.

Launched by EveryPlate, the episodes give you delicious and easy recipes for your next date night that will be sure to impress any suitor.

Described as “spicy takes on” classic dishes, the audio recipes will bring a fresh spark to your date nights over the festive period.

Narrated by NOVA’s Nikki Osborne, the audio recipes come with an extra touch of spice to heat things up on your next dinner date.

“Like the rest of Australia, I love being a bit cheeky and saucy, and if it helps to put a fun and simple spin on the answer, ‘what’s for dinner?” I’m all for it,” Nikki said.

“If I can help to bring more sizzle and a healthy dose of double entendres to Aussie kitchens through Plates of Passion, then summer will be a bit hotter for all of us – pun intended.”

Plates of Passion is available on all major streaming platforms, so don’t miss out on the chance to add some spice to your kitchen.

What recipes are available on Plates of Passion?

Plates of Passion has officially launched, with four mouth-watering recipes already available, while another two are still to come.

Scroll on for all the delicious recipes you can make (and listen to) now.