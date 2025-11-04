EXCLUSIVE: Donna Hay’s must try recipes for festive entertaining

Long-time Aussie favourite Donna Hay has released her newest cookbook, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt, with a stunning selection of recipes inspired by coastal Australian living, just in time for vibrant summer days and warm, lazy evenings.

This book is especially close to Donna’s heart, and for the first time, she has invited readers into her home to share the sun-dappled recipes she cooks for her family and friends.

The New Idea team had a chat with Donna about her new book, what inspires her and what’s coming up next.

Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt is available now. (Credit: Donna Hay)

What’s the inspiration behind Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt?

“My happiest place is cooking at home, so I knew it was time to open my kitchen and share with you the sunny coastal recipes I love to cook,” said Donna.

“I also love to entertain, so I have included some super easy yet elegant menus and some simple yet chic styling ideas for your table.”

“This book is my celebration of modern coastal Australian home cooking, from bright sunny breakfasts, summery lunches and simple weeknight dinners.”

Donna’s Zesty Whole Lemon Cake from the cookbook. (Credit: Donna Hay)

Which recipes from Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt would you recommend for Christmas?

“My Grilled Chilli Honey Salmon makes a great showstopper celebration main, and it’s just so simple to make,” said Donna.

“There is an entire chapter dedicated to beautiful side dishes to pair with your mains, as well as some desserts, like my Pistachio Semi Freddo, that are perfect for an Australian Christmas. The menu section in my new book is perfect for Christmas entertaining, plus the clever styling tips I have added will turn your table into an elevated celebration!”

How has your family influenced your cooking and recipes over the years?

“Like most mums with kids, you can’t avoid having split dinners or kid dinners sometimes,” Donna shared.

“It gets much easier as they grow and their palettes change and develop, and their curiosity grows. They currently find it amusing to send me cooking videos from TikTok to recreate without the processed ingredients – it’s a fun challenge we have going on.”

Some of the recipes from Donna’s new book. (Credit: Donna Hay)

Have your boys inherited your love of food and cooking?

Donna has two boys who are in their late teens to early twenties.

“I think it would be difficult for my boys not to have been influenced by my career,” she said.

“One of my boys did start out as a fussy eater, but he soon changed as we cooked and travelled together. The boys can cook and are quite creative with their flavour choices and combinations.”

What’s next for you?

“My four-part Coastal Celebrations series will launch on Disney+ next year,” said Donna.

“I am also working on a concept for a classic kids baking book – it’s in the sketchbook at the moment and I am liking the way it’s shaping up – stay tuned!”

Where can I buy Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt?

Donna’s beautiful new cookbook is available to buy now from retailers like Amazon, Big W, Booktopia, and all good bookstores. RRP $55.00.

