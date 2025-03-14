While we might love to cook, or rather eat, having to decide what to make for dinner each and every single day can take some of the fun out of it.

And while we’d love to have the discipline to meal prep every Sunday for the week ahead, that too can be quite a pain.

This is why one of the best fuss-free options out there for those who are time-poor when it comes to cooking is meal kits.

The subscription service takes out the hassle of grocery shopping, preparation, and finding a decent recipe out of your hands so you can focus on creating a delicious meal at home.

So, if you’d like to make life a little easier for yourself, read on for the best food subscription boxes in Australia.

The best food subscription boxes in Australia

01 Farmers Pick Farmers Pick is helping Aussie families cut grocery costs by up to 30 per cent by delivering high-quality, rescued fruit and veggies that don’t meet supermarket cosmetic standards. Founded in 2020, the service works directly with local farmers to reduce food waste while providing fresher, more affordable produce to households. It’s a win-win—supporting farmers, saving consumers money, and ensuring perfectly good food doesn’t go to waste. subscribe now

02 HelloFresh When you sign up for HelloFresh, you’ll have access to 25 fresh recipes every week, along with a rotating selection of desserts, snacks, and sides to keep mealtime exciting. Plus, you can personalise your meal kits by adjusting your plan settings to match your dietary preferences and desired number of meals, making dinnertime both convenient and delicious. subscribe now

03 Marley Spoon With Marley Spoon, you’ll receive pre-portioned, high-quality ingredients delivered straight to your door, making home cooking easier than ever. Each box includes fresh ingredients and photographed recipe cards, guiding you through a weekly menu of delicious meals designed to suit a variety of lifestyle preferences. subscribe now

04 EveryPlate Designed to take the stress out of meal planning, EveryPlate helps you save time, reduce food waste, and cook delicious, home-cooked meals without breaking the bank. With fresh ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes, you’ll have everything you need to whip up satisfying dishes with minimal effort. subscribe now

05 Dinnerly Dinnerly offers budget-friendly meal kits without compromising on quality. By providing digital recipe cards and meals with fewer ingredients, it simplifies the cooking process, making it quicker and more affordable. subscribe now

06 ButcherCrowd ButcherCrowd delivers restaurant-quality meat and seafood at cost-effective prices while supporting sustainable farming practices. The subscription boxes offer a variety of cuts and products, appealing to meat lovers seeking quality and ethical sourcing. subscribe now

