Brumby’s Bakery launches a delicious new range with the viral Dubai Chocolate 

NEED TO KNOW Brumby’s Bakery releases a Pistachio and Dubai Chocolate range just before Christmas.

It’s less than five weeks until Christmas, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself, especially from Brumby’s Bakery.

The beloved bakery has launched a very special range of treats featuring the viral Dubai Chocolate and pistachio, which you’re guaranteed to enjoy.

Find out more about them below.

Are you going to try the Pistachio and Dubai Chocolate Range from Brumby’s Bakery? (Credit: Brumby’s Bakery)

What’s special about Dubai Chocolate?

It’s fair to say that Dubai Chocolate has gained a cult following in 2025 and has become a food and social media obsession.

The decadent milk chocolate bar is filled with pistachio cream, crunchy shards of knafeh pastry, and tahini.

Originally launched by FIX Dessert Chocolatier, founder Sarah Hamouda wanted to create something to satisfy her cravings for knafeh and pistachio during pregnancy.

The business then called their creation “Can’t Get Knafeh Of It”, which went viral on social media.

Since then, brands such as Lindt have released their own lines of Dubai Chocolate.

What’s in Brumby’s Bakery’s Dubai Chocolate and pistachio range?

You can get your hands on the viral chocolate and pistachio at the bakery chain, and there’s more than one option!

Along with these delicious treats, you can indulge in Brumby’s classic Christmas desserts.

These include their famous Fruit Mince Tarts, Christmas Pudding, Traditional Shortbread, Rum Balls and Raspberry and White Choc Balls.

